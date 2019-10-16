Daimler Mobility makes foray into S. Korea's mobility market with premium car rental service

SEOUL, AJU - Daimler Mobility, the mobility service wing of German multinational carmaker Daimler AG, will make a foray into South Korea's rapidly growing mobility service market targeting customers who want premium services.

The German mobility company said Tuesday that it would establish “Mercedes-Benz Mobility Korea” (MBMK), a mobility service company, in South Korea and roll out a variety of mobility businesses.

“South Korea is a good market to test innovative mobility platforms. We will do our best to introduce premium mobility services,” MBMK CEO Guillaume Fritz was quoted as saying.

MBMK will first launch a long term car rental service using Mercedes Benz cars in the niche market of premium car rental services. There are a handful of domestic rivals such as Socar, Tada and Kakao Mobility, but they target ordinary consumers who want convenient and affordable mobility services with home-made cars.