Indonesia to undergo lockdown again if surge in new COVID-19 cases reported

Photo by Rio Lecatompessy on Unsplash

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on June 10 that the country will reinstate tighter measures or undergo lockdown again if it reports an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

During a visit to the National COVID-19 Task Force Office in Jakarta, Widodo asked regional heads who have implemented a new normal phase to routinely evaluate the situation on the ground.

There is always the risk of new virus hotspots or an increase of infections if the new normal is initiated prematurely, he added.

Indonesia reported 1,241 new COVID-19 cases on June 10, the highest number in a single day.

Its total number of infections now stands at 34,316, including 1,959 fatalities and 12,129 recoveries.

According to the Government’s statistics, as of June 2, up to 3.05 million people in Indonesia lost their jobs due to the pandemic. - VNA