Honda Vietnam’s motorcycle, auto sales shoot up in May

HANOI, VNA - Motorcycle and automobile sales by Honda Vietnam rocketed up 193 percent and 222 percent month-on-month, respectively, in May, following a nosedive of 72 percent in April due to COVID-19.

The company reported on June 10 that it sold 180,633 motorbikes in May, up 193 percent against April but down 12 percent year-on-year.

The best-selling model was the Wave Alpha, with 42,282 units sold, accounting for 23 percent of Honda Vietnam’s total motorcycle sales. The Vision was the most popular scooter, with 44,787 units sold, or 25 percent.

Honda Vietnam also exported 15,574 motorcycles during May.

The joint venture also delivered 2,714 automobiles to buyers last month, up 222 percent against April but down 9 percent year-on-year.

The CR-V was the hottest among imported completely-built-up (CBU) models, with 1,581 units, making up 58 percent of all Honda automobiles sold. The City posted the best sales among completely-knocked-down (CKD) models, with 495 units sold, representing 18 percent of Honda Vietnam’s total car sales. - VNA