Taxis across Japan start delivering hot meals amid pandemic

10, Jun. 2020

Image by holdmypixels from Pixabay
Image by holdmypixels from Pixabay

NAGOYA, Kyodo - Taxi operators across Japan hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic have launched hot meal delivery services to make up for their losses after the government allowed them to transport food for profit in April as a deregulation step.

Around 1,300 taxi operators nationwide have started delivering hot meals as of May 22 to overcome the hardship brought on by the virus epidemic.

In April, when the state of emergency was declared for the entire nation, sales of taxi operators across Japan tumbled 62.1 percent on average from a year earlier, according to a survey by the Japan Federation of Hire-Taxi Associations.

An Osaka-based taxi firm filed for bankruptcy in May, becoming the first case of collapse in the industry related to the new virus epidemic.

As the central government is considering making the deregulation step permanent, many taxi companies expect the service, which enables drivers to utilize their spare time effectively, to be a new source of revenue post-pandemic.

Tsubame-taxi group in Nagoya, central Japan, has been delivering curry "udon" noodle, "miso" (soybean paste) pork cutlet and other major local dishes from about 30 restaurants in the city to customers since late April.

image-1591752103238.jpg

Customers are charged between 1,000 yen ($9.3) and 2,000 yen for the food to be delivered, with a maximum journey of 7 kilometers.

The taxi group company saw its sales nosedive 70 percent in April from the previous year, after people were requested to avoid unnecessary outings under the state of emergency.

"(The delivery service) doesn't earn enough to make up for the sales plunge, but we appreciate it as it gives us work," said Toshiyuki Sawai, vice president of the group's core company.

With the taxi group continuing to receive stable orders for its delivery service even after the emergency declaration was lifted in May amid a general reluctance to eat out, it plans to continue the business.

Taxi firms in other areas such as Sapporo, Kyoto, Nagano and Fukuoka have similarly launched delivery services. An official of Kyoto-based MK Co., which began such a service in late April, said the scheme "helps increase drivers' motivation when there are few customers."

Food establishments that have also been struggling, in particular high-end restaurants, have pinned their hopes on the taxi delivery service.

Tsutamo, a high-class Japanese restaurant located in the busy Sakae district of Nagoya, said its sales plummeted 90 percent in April from a year earlier but they have started to recover, helped by taxis delivering its "bento" boxed food.

"(The service) enables our customers to enjoy the taste of 'ryotei' high-class Japanese food in a casual manner," said Masao Fukada, chairman of the restaurant operator.

The bento delivery service has been popular because it "helps lower the hurdle of experiencing the upscale restaurant compared to visiting the place in person," Fukada added. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by holdmypixels from Pixabay
Taxis across Japan start delivering hot meals amid pandemic

Japan Services

43 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)
Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

Thailand Services

19 HOURS AGO

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

Features Philippines Services

5 DAYS AGO

Gojek driver waiting for passenger (Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
Indonesian ride-hailing, delivery firm Gojek raises funds from Facebook, PayPal

Indonesia Services

6 DAYS AGO

A cinema run by Major Cineplex Group in Bangkok on March 19, 2020 (NNA)
Thailand's Major Cineplex cinema chain ravaged by Covid-19

Thailand Services

21 DAYS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Monday as new virus cases decrease

China Services

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan’s Nomura Research Institute to buy AUSIEX, eyes pension market

Australia Services

1 MONTH AGO

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

business-businessmen-classroom-communication-267507.jpg
Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

A Tsutaya Shoten bookstore in Ginza, Tokyo (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Japanese bookstore Tsutaya to open outlet in Chengdu: report

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Sony to invest $400 mil. in Chinese online entertainment platformer Bilibili

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

artificial-intelligence-3262753_1280.jpg
IT trading firm Rikei to sell NZ AI-based appearance inspection system in Japan

New Zealand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Staffing agency Copro opens Singapore unit to source construction engineers for Japan

Southeast Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lucas Gallone on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia

Southeast Asia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

Indonesia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to extend closure for coronavirus fears

Japan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Shanghai Disney Resort to partly reopen as new virus cases drop

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

bank-3503690_1280.jpg
Japan’s Nihon M&A Center launches Vietnam unit for growing cross-border deals

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Hannes Edinger from Pixabay
Malaysian e-commerce startup iPrice gets $10 mil. from Asian investors

Malaysia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mihály Köles on Unsplash
Japan ad agency Hakuhodo DY to take over Taiwan's Growww Media

Taiwan Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kristina Litvjak on Unsplash
Japanese women find their Valentine in Malaysia-Japan Dateworks speed dating

Features Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1581919597778.jpg
Japan's UT Group to acquire Vietnamese staffing provider

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Kai Sender from Pixabay
Japan Elevator Service to establish subsidiary in Indonesia

Indonesia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken Jan. 17, 2020, shows the interior of J-Espace 1, a Japanese style "capsule" hotel operated by Heritage Resorts in Ho Chi Minh City. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Heritage Resorts opens 1st "capsule" hotel in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Macau casinos, largest gambling hub, to shut amid virus outbreak

Macau Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image