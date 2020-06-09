Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

09, Jun. 2020

6.jpg

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan’s state-run energy group CPC Corp. and Indonesia's PT Pertamina have signed a NT$250 billion ($8.33 billion) agreement to jointly develop a petrochemical plant in Indonesia.

Expected to open in phases from 2022 till 2026, it will cater to the anticipated development boom in Southeast Asia's largest economy in the coming years.

To be built at an existing refinery in Balongan in West Java Province, the naphtha cracking plant will generate an annual output of 1 million tons of ethylene upon completion, CPC Vice President Fang Jeng-zen told NNA on Tuesday.

CPC and the state-backed Pertamina will each own a 45 percent stake while the remaining 10 percent will be reserved for interested parties such as suppliers, said Fang.

Indonesia recently announced 89 priority projects worth $97 billion to be implemented over four years. A mega project is state-owned Pertamina’s plan to upgrade its Balongan refinery and transform it into a modern petrochemical complex together with CPC.

“Pertamina wishes to leverage CPC’s experiences and technologies developed over the decades on naphtha cracking through the venture,” said Fang.

Having a well-established Taiwanese petrochemical supply chain to form a cluster in the location is also of great interest to Pertamina, he added.

Ignatius Tallulembang, Pertamina megaprojects and petrochemicals director, told the media last Friday that the Balongan refinery will boost capacity from 125,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 150,000 bpd when it completes its first phase of upgrading in 2022.

As for CPC, it will continue to seek growth opportunities not only in Southeast Asia, said Fang.

"We will continue to expand in other countries as long as opportunities show up and are considered proper to us,” he said.

CPC recorded sales of NT$331 billion in the first five months of this year, an 18.9 percent decline from the same period in 2019, according to its filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, oil and gas giant Pertamina is exploring growth opportunities in pharmaceuticals and expanding its hospital business as Indonesian fossil fuel demand has fallen sharply due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Pertamina told The Jakarta Post that it was in discussion with state-owned pharmaceutical producer PT Kimia Farma to supply certain petrochemicals needed for drug production. The company also plans to acquire more hospitals.

to TOP Page

More from this section

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

1 HOUR AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

7 DAYS AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

11 DAYS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

South Korea Materials

18 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

Philippines Materials

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Japan Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

window-4008508_1280.jpg
JFE Steel starts producing color-coated product in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki (Far L) speaking at a workshop titled ‘Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy’, in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2020. (NNA)
India seeks Japanese investment in steel sector as it curbs imports

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

herbicide-587589_1280.jpg
Nissan Chemical to set up pesticide joint venture in India

India Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash
Japan’s UACJ launching auto material sales unit in southern China for eco-car demand

China Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

laura-ockel-pGVr8YRtQ80-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to boost industrial hydrogen production in Taiwan amid expected growth in semiconductors

Taiwan Materials

4 MONTHS AGO