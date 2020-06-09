Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

DA NANG, VNA - France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

French Consul General in HCM City Vincent Floreani, who covers 22 cities and provinces in central and southern Vietnam, said that as Ubisoft is a large French business and one of the world’s leading video game makers, its opening of an office in Da Nang will present even more cooperation opportunities for the city and other French businesses.

He added Vietnam boasts numerous opportunities for tech companies to develop, noting that it is currently home to more than 100,000 programmers and 75,000 tech specialists, with 40,000 new IT graduates every year.

The country also has a young population who love technology and are eager to learn and develop in the sector, he added.

Explaining why it selected Da Nang, Director of Ubisoft Vietnam Aurelien Palasse said it is a livable city, so it is ideal for its programmers and designers. Local authorities have also issued many policies supporting enterprises in the IT and hi-tech industries, which will later help turn the city into a tech hub.

Thanks to the swift and wholehearted assistance from local agencies, the Ubisoft office became operational after just six months of effort, he said, adding that they plan to recruit some 100 new employees this year and introduce the first products early next year.

Investment flows into Da Nang have begun to recover as COVID-19 has been brought under control.

The city attracted 3.11 million USD in investment capital between April 16 and May 15. Fifty new FDI projects worth over 77.5 million USD were licensed between the beginning of the year and mid-May, according to the city’s Department of Planning and Investment. - VNA