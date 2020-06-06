India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

06, Jun. 2020

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)

NEW DELHI, NNA- India’s largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp., on Friday announced the commissioning of its second solar plant as part of a broader push into using renewable energy for vehicle manufacturing.

The plant will have a 50,000 kilowatt output capacity and bring its total in India to 6.3 million kw, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

The photovoltaic solar generation facility that cost more than 200 million rupees ($2.6 million) will answer the power needs of manufacturing facilities based in Gurugram, the northern state of Haryana. It will provide seven million kw hours of power annually.

The company set up its first solar power plant six years ago in the same state and upgraded it two years ago.

Its new plant, covering 32,985 square meters, will provide power for India’s largest passenger car maker and double as a parking lot roof, the company statement said.

“So, while generating clean energy, it will also enhance the safety of the new cars parked underneath, from harsh climatic conditions,” the statement said.

The new solar power plant will help Maruti Suzuki adopt environmentally friendly technologies and lower its carbon footprint, managing director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said. It should offset 5,390 tons of CO2 emissions annually for the next 25 years, the statement says.

“We are consistently exploring new ways to harness the abundantly available clean resources and implement them in our business operations,” he said in the statement.

NTT-Netmagic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese IT service provider NTT Ltd. Is also ready to start operating its first captive solar power plant in India, NNA reported. The 50,000 kw solar photovoltaic power plant in Solapur in the western Indian state of Maharashtra will start after the government lifts coronavirus containment measures.

