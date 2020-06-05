Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

05, Jun. 2020

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese information technology firm Scala Inc. has made an investment in healthcare service provider MyanCare Co. in Myanmar, where the investor expects growth in medical and insurance services.

Scala acquired shares for undisclosed sum through a third party allotment to help MyanCare increase staffing and spend more on information system for big data analysis, the Japanese firm said.

Myanmar grapples with a shortage of doctors, especially in the countryside, and a high infant mortality rate, the Tokyo-listed firm said in a news release Wednesday. Scala aims to help MyanCare develop medical and insurance services by analyzing the health records of its individual users.

MyanCare, established in 2017, lets patients connect with certified doctors by phone or video. The Yangon-based firm has 10,000 household users.

Its subsidiary Scala Next Inc. established a branch in Mandalay, Myanmar in 2018.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

28 MINUTES AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

4 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

7 DAYS AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

9 DAYS AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

17 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

24 DAYS AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

28 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

29 DAYS AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

1 MONTH AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by DISRUPTIVO on Unsplash
Majority of Indian unicorns funded by Chinese investors, says report

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Samsung unveils high-performance all-solid-state battery technology

South Korea Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Nulab)
Japanese IT firm Nulab raises $5 mil. in venture capital for software development

Japan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pixaline from Pixabay
Japanese IT firm Mitsui Knowledge Industry opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO