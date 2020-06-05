Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese information technology firm Scala Inc. has made an investment in healthcare service provider MyanCare Co. in Myanmar, where the investor expects growth in medical and insurance services.

Scala acquired shares for undisclosed sum through a third party allotment to help MyanCare increase staffing and spend more on information system for big data analysis, the Japanese firm said.

Myanmar grapples with a shortage of doctors, especially in the countryside, and a high infant mortality rate, the Tokyo-listed firm said in a news release Wednesday. Scala aims to help MyanCare develop medical and insurance services by analyzing the health records of its individual users.

MyanCare, established in 2017, lets patients connect with certified doctors by phone or video. The Yangon-based firm has 10,000 household users.

Its subsidiary Scala Next Inc. established a branch in Mandalay, Myanmar in 2018.