Some Indonesian car plants resume work as export demand returns

05, Jun. 2020

traffic-4491722_1280.jpg

By Anita Fildzah

JAKARTA, NNA – Some car makers in Indonesia have already restarted operations to cater to export orders as signs of recovery emerged from the international market.

Although the country including capital Jakarta still remain large-scale social restriction to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Daihatsu Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp., and Toyota Motor Corp. have resumed production with the necessary health measures in place.

Like most establishments, they had shuttered mostly in April and May after the country-imposed restrictions to fight the contagion which has since taken a severe toll on businesses and jobs across the archipelago.

While it's back to work for the automobile producers with urgent overseas orders to fulfil, others are still facing uncertainty.

The first to rev up its production engines again at its three plants in late May is PT. Suzuki Indomobil Motor, the Indonesian manufacturing unit of Suzuki Motor Corp.

Seiji Itayama, the local unit’s president director, said the Suzuki plants had begun operations gradually to meet export demand as the international market started to revive after an economic standstill.

"However, at this initial stage, we will reduce the volume of production, and we will gradually evaluate so that the volume can increase," he said in a press statement. Suzuki factories are located in Cakung, a district of East Jakarta, and Cikarang as well as Tambun, West Java Province.

On June 3, PT. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN), the production and export base of Toyota Motor Corp. in the Asia-Pacific region, resumed operations at its plants in Karawang in West Java and Sunter in North Jakarta.

The company is focusing on export orders first before catering to the domestic market, said Masamichi Tanaka, the director of advisor to the president director of TMMIN.

He said, "As for domestic production, the operational plan will be carried out around* next week and in stages following the needs of orders."

At the same time, PT. Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM), the agent holder of the Daihatsu brand cars in Indonesia, also restarted production for exports.

Amelia Tjandra, corporate planning & communication director of ADM, said, "Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has not finished yet, the economy is expected to continue while efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 are still in place. We hope that the implementation of the new normal will have a positive impact on the Indonesian car market."

Meanwhile, the Indonesian subsidiaries of Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. are still assessing needs amid market uncertainties before trying to restart any production in mid-June.

PT. Honda Prospect Motor (HPM), a manufacturing and sales unit of Honda Motor, has only been carrying out shipping and export activities.

Yulian Karfili, public relations manager of HPM, told NNA, "We continue to monitor the conditions of market demand to determine production at the factory. Only the production line is stopped, while other functions such as export and shipments are still running."

Also waiting to see clearer market signs is PT. Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (MMKI), an official distributor of Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Prianto, its human resources and general affairs director of told NNA in an email, "The consideration based on the uncertainty of the automotive market conditions in Indonesia and exports is that they have not yet recovered. The temporary cessation of production will carry out until June 14."

In recent days, most populous West Java Province has started easing large-scale social restriction measures partially.

Jakarta, the sprawling capital of 11 million people, will follow suit to allow the reopening of offices, restaurants and retail outlets, but at half their staff strength only, from June 8 as it embarks on a gradual transition toward a ‘new normal’ to foster a recovery for the country.

Jakarta will allow malls to open from June 15. The country will open fully to local tourism by end-July and foreign tourism in September.

The reopening of Jakarta will be cautiously phased in stages according to the health situation. It might even be curbed by an emergency brake should there be a surge in infections or deaths, warned Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan in a televised address on Thursday.

The spike in the first few days of June is worrying health authorities while the overall pattern shows that the outbreak is nowhere near its peak.

Jakarta produced the most cases while East Java Province has become a hotspot since mid-May. The country has a total of confirmed 28,818 cases, including 1,721 deaths as of Thursday, according to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

to TOP Page

More from this section

traffic-4491722_1280.jpg
Some Indonesian car plants resume work as export demand returns

Indonesia Auto

1 MINUTE

Beijing, China (Photo by zibik on Unsplash)
New car sales of Toyota surge in China in May amid easing virus fears

China Auto

19 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1590993948212.jpg
Volkswagen to pour $2.3 bil. into Chinese carmaker, eco-vehicle battery maker

China Auto

4 DAYS AGO

nissan-885309_1280.jpg
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

Features Japan Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India’s auto market set for 2nd straight year of decline, ratings agency says

India Auto

7 DAYS AGO

image-1590564334863.jpg
Isuzu Motors expects Thai light trucks demand to fall 35% in 2020

Thailand Auto

9 DAYS AGO

bmw-m4-3169357_1280.jpg
Seeing rebound, Sime Darby eyes M&A opportunities in China’s motor industry

Malaysia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring

Japan Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Taiwanese wheel maker Hota Industrial to build $265 mil. new factory amid demand for EVs: report

Taiwan Auto

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Thailand's Energy Absolute to acquire 40% of Nex Point to grow electric vehicle business

Thailand Auto

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sourav Mishra from Pexels
Japanese carmakers in Philippines resume production after 2-month halt over Covid-19

Philippines Auto

17 DAYS AGO

emile-guillemot-qyDwEi7mxqE-unsplash.jpg
Indonesian new vehicle sales vanish by over 90% in April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.'s Kicks, a compact SUV, in Thailand on May 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)
Nissan launches Kicks hybrid-tech powered SUV in Thailand

Thailand Auto

18 DAYS AGO

All test drive cars are sanitised before and after each test drive session.(Photo courtesy of Honda Malaysia)
Honda Malaysia resumes full operations with preventive measures in place

Malaysia Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay
Maruti Suzuki enhances repair service via JJ Impex acquisition

India Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sleepi Alleyne from Pexels
Maruti Suzuki India to supply 2nd OEM model to Toyota under global partnership

India Auto

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor mulls downsizing global output by around 20%: Kyodo

Japan Auto

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

India Auto

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash
Covid-19 pandemic may slash Thai car output to 1 mil. units this year

Thailand Auto

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
China’s April car sales rebound for 1st time in 22 months, buoyed by stimulus steps

China Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Alex Azabache on Unsplash)
Toyota, Honda plants in Indonesia to remain closed till June 1

Indonesia Auto

24 DAYS AGO

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale giving a speech at the 11th Auto Summit 2020 in New Delhi on Feb 7, 2020. (Photo courtesy of FADA)
Indian automotive dealers starting to reopen as lockdown eases

India Auto

25 DAYS AGO

traffic-3874725_1280.jpg
Toyota to resume passenger car production in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by John Torcasio on Unsplash
Toyota Thailand to resume car production at 2 plants

Thailand Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India (L) and Shashank Srivastava, executive director for its marketing & sales, launching the mini SUV S-Presso in New Delhi on Sep. 30, 2019. (NNA)
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota restarting production as India eases lockdown

India Auto

29 DAYS AGO

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)
Zero sales driving India's auto sector to appeal for restart

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels
Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems operating majority of 152 plants globally amid pandemic

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO