Japan’s Nakamoto Packs to make automotive, household materials in Vietnam

03, Jun. 2020

1.jpg.jpg

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese photogravure printing, laminating and coating firm Nakamoto Packs Co. will begin producing automotive and household materials in Vietnam early next year, aiming to join the global supply chain for the automobile industry and increase its overseas sales.

The Osaka-based company said Tuesday that it established Nakamoto Packs Vietnam Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary, in Thua Thien Hue Province, central Vietnam, on May 28 with a capital of $4 million.

Beginning in March 2021, the subsidiary will produce automotive materials, including those for car interiors, as well as household goods such as Japanese-style futon bedding and vacuum storage bags for bedding at its factory in Thua Thien Hue Province, Takuji Yoshida, a spokesman for Nakamoto Packs, told NNA.

The Vietnamese unit will ship car materials globally and export almost all bedding to Japan, he added. The company currently manufactures these products, mostly in China.

Yoshida cited additional U.S. tariffs imposed on Chinese products in their trade dispute as one of the reasons for a partial production shift in automotive materials from China to Vietnam.

The company aims to increase its overseas sales, which stands at roughly 3 billion yen ($28 million), or about 10 percent of the group’s entire sales totaling about 34 billion yen, to 10 billion yen, Yoshida said.

Nakamoto Packs had initially planned to establish the subsidiary in March 2020 and begin operations in December, but the schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg.jpg
Japan’s Nakamoto Packs to make automotive, household materials in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

22 MINUTES AGO

2.jpg
Norway’s Jotun to supply paint for property projects of Vietnam’s Nam Long Investment

Vietnam Manufacturing

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels
Japan’s Tokyo Rope MFG. offering voluntary buyout program in China

China Manufacturing

22 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels
Indian firms resume China operations amid global pandemic

Features China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

hector-j-rivas-Nh6NsnqYVsI-unsplash.jpg
Textile maker Tainan Spinning picks Singapore as new hub for growth alliances

Singapore Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japanese interior materials maker Toli allies with Chinese peer to expand domestic sales, exports

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

A showroom of Siam Okamura International Co., Thai arm of Okamura Corp., in Bangkok (Photo courtesy of Okamura)
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Champion Building Materials)
Taiwan tile maker Champion to expand in China market with $21.6 mil. investment

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

stainless-steel-drill-head-48799.jpg
Japan, Taiwan suffer plunge in machine tool demand from China over viral crisis

Japan Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell on Unsplash
Taiwan’s TST Group to expand into apparel sewing in Cambodia amid viral crisis

Cambodia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Indian workers processing diamonds at a factory in Surat, the western state of Gujarat, India. (Photo courtesy of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council)
India’s diamond industry losing sparkle in Covid-19 nightmare

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay
Thai utility GPSC teams with Japan's Takasago to build battery plant

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash
Industries in India brace for supply chain disruption by coronavirus

Features India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1580888669270.jpg
Japanese FA system provider IDEC launches sales unit in India

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai to take over Thai production partner T Secure

Thailand Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

umanoide-Y93gJjwpjUk-unsplash.jpg
Nippon Concrete Industries to double telephone pole output in Myanmar

Myanmar Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Packaging provider Rengo to buy 25% stake in Philippines’ leading containerboard material maker

Philippines Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Pluth on Unsplash
Outdoor lifestyle creator Snow Peak allies with Korean apparel firm for expansion

South Korea Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6096.JPG
Correct: MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jens Mahnke from Pexels
MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

6 MONTHS AGO