SK Telecom signes deal to provide cyber security solutions and consulting services in Myanmar

SEOUL, AJU - Through a partnership with a domestic security management company, SK Telecom, a top mobile carrier in South Korea, will provide cybersecurity solutions and consulting services to improve Myanmar's prevention and defense against cybersecurity threats.

SK Telecom (SKT) said that it has signed a contract with Myanmar’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which is tasked with safeguarding national intelligence against cyber threats and protecting information and communication networks.

SKT said it would dispatch a team of cybersecurity experts to Myanmar and offer consulting services for the design and establishment of a security operation center for NCSC until the end of July. The team would use SKT's smart guard solution to diagnose security vulnerabilities and share SKT's expertise and know-how in ICT infrastructure security management that allows for a rapid and efficient response to cyber threats.

SKT said it would provide an optimized security solution developed by Igloo Security, a security management company in South Korea. The solution collects and analyzes information generated by diverse systems including servers, network equipment and applications, and immediately notifies security administrators.

"We will work closely with SK Telecom to better protect Myanmar’s national intelligence and intelligence resources," NCSC director Ko Ye Naing Moe was quoted as saying.

Starting with Myanmar, which serves as a strategic hub in Southeast Asia, SKT aims to expand its security business to other Southeast Asian countries. “Going forward, armed with strong cybersecurity capabilities, we will seek further business opportunities in other Asian markets," said SKT's infrastructure business department head Shim Sang-soo.