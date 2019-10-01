Samsung C&T wins $630 mln order to build power plant in Bangladesh

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung C&T, a construction unit of South Korea's Samsung Group, secured an order worth $630 million to build a combined cycle power plant in Meghnaghat, Bangladesh. Construction will begin in October for completion in July 2022.

The Meghnaghat power plant project near Narayanganj, a city in central Bangladesh, calls for the construction of two gas turbines, one steam turbine, two array recovery boilers and a substation to solve the country's power shortages. The South Korean company has been involved in a power plant project in Bangladesh's industrial center of Siddhirganj.

In March last year, Samsung C&T secured an order worth about 510 billion won to build a 1,760 megawatt combined cycle power plant in Cilamaya, about 100 kilometers east of Jakarta, by September 2021. The Jawa 1 plant is part of Indonesia's 35,000 MW electrification program. It would be the biggest combined cycle power plant in Southeast Asia.