SouthKorea Energy

Samsung C&T wins $630 mln order to build power plant in Bangladesh

2 MONTHS AGO

SEOUL, AJU - Samsung C&T, a construction unit of South Korea's Samsung Group, secured an order worth $630 million to build a combined cycle power plant in Meghnaghat, Bangladesh. Construction will begin in October for completion in July 2022.

The Meghnaghat power plant project near Narayanganj, a city in central Bangladesh, calls for the construction of two gas turbines, one steam turbine, two array recovery boilers and a substation to solve the country's power shortages. The South Korean company has been involved in a power plant project in Bangladesh's industrial center of Siddhirganj.

In March last year, Samsung C&T secured an order worth about 510 billion won to build a 1,760 megawatt combined cycle power plant in Cilamaya, about 100 kilometers east of Jakarta, by September 2021. The Jawa 1 plant is part of Indonesia's 35,000 MW electrification program. It would be the biggest combined cycle power plant in Southeast Asia.

SouthKorea Indonesia Bangladesh
Utility Machinery Construction Engineering Economy Policy

to TOP Paage