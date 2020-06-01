TSMC readies world’s first 7-nm chip design platform for automotive electronics

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash
TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chip maker, has developed the world’s first 7 nanometer-chip design platform for automotive electronics.

The availability of the Automotive Design Enablement Platform (ADEP) could help accelerate the development of artificial intelligence inferencing engines, advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving applications, the company said last Thursday.

With its 7nm family of technologies in volume production since 2018, TSMC possesses the leading capability to cater to high computation needs for automotive applications, it said in a statement.

“Powerful and efficient computing is now also required to enable AI inferencing engines to perceive the road and understand traffic to help drivers make split-second decisions,” Cliff Hou, senior vice president of Research & Development and Technology Development at TSMC, said in the statement.

TSMC has been competitive in automotive electronic chip development, leveraging its integrated ecological system. Now, the Taiwanese foundry is advancing in the field and leaving rivals behind, Liu Pei-chen, a researcher and industry consultant at Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, told NNA over the phone on Monday.

