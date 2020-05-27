NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

27, May. 2020

mri-2813908_1280.jpg

TOKYO, NNA – NTT Data Corp. has launched artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diagnosis service for COVID-19 with Indian medical startup DeepTek Inc. to help check the disease infection.

In the newly launched service, NTT Data and DeepTek utilize an AI-backed diagnostic imaging assistance system at Ruby Hall Clinic in the western state of Maharashtra to analyze X-ray and computed tomography (CT) images, the Japanese information technology firm said Monday.

The hospital with more than 250 doctors scans over 10,000 image per month, according to NTT Data.

The two partners will aim to introduce the service to medical institutions in India and other Asia-Pacific nations including Japan, A spokesman for NTT Data said.

“We’re examining the usability of AI technology in diagnoses of infections with the new coronavirus through proof-of-concept efforts at medical settings,” he said.

The duo will fully use their technologies of diagnostic imaging of internal organs such as kidneys and lungs in providing the new service, according to the spokesman.

The NTT Data-developed diagnostic imaging assistance system uses AI to analyze medical images, highlight sites that may have problems and outputs a text explaining the details of the potential problems. The service is expected to help streamline examinations and diagnoses, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement.

In September 2018, NTT Data acquired a 10 percent stake in DeepTek, which provides AI-assisted medical image analysis solutions and remote image reading services to strengthen their alliance. The medical startup is operating mainly in Pune in the Maharashtra state.

