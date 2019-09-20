Fuji Electric Industry plant becomes operational in Ha Nam

HA NAM,VNA- Japanese-invested Fuji Electric Industry Vietnam factory was inaugurated at Dong Van III industrial park in Duy Tien district, the northern province of Ha Nam, on September 19.

This is the 100th project of Japanese investors in the province. The 11,500 sq.m factory, built at a total cost of 5 million USD, manufactures and assembles power cordsets used in automation applications and switchgear components.

According to Fujimoto Yukihiro, Chairman and Director of Fuji Electric Vietnam, the factory’s products will be exported to Japan and Southeast Asian markets. With considerable experience coupled with advanced technologies, the plant pledges to provide its customers with high-quality products at competitive prices.

At the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy hailed the investor for completing the project in accordance with the schedule, hoping that the plant will create more jobs for local workers and promote economic development in the province.

Huy asked Fuji Electric Vietnam to continue respecting Vietnamese regulations and policies, contributing to the State budget, and paying due attention to the spiritual and material lives of the workers.

Local authorities will create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Fuji Electric Vietnam, so that they will effectively do business in the province, he stressed./.- VNA