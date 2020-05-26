Thailand identifies three driving forces for economic restart

Agriculture, tourism and state spending will be driving forces to rebooting the Thai economy in the second half of 2020, said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

26, May. 2020

Image by Dean Moriarty from Pixabay
Image by Dean Moriarty from Pixabay

BANGKOK, VNA - Agriculture, tourism and state spending will be driving forces to rebooting the Thai economy in the second half of 2020, said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

The state-owned Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) is implementing a programme to bring technology to assist local communities and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the farm sector, he said.

The BAAC wants to help 100,000 local communities and 10,000 SMEs nationwide each year, he added.

Somkid said the government expects to allow domestic tourism in provinces with no COVID-19 cases by the third quarter to help tourism-related businesses.

The government's plan to splash 1 trillion baht (over 31 billion USD), especially 400 billion baht slated for economic and social rehabilitation through projects aimed at creating jobs, strengthening communities and building infrastructure, will also help stimulate the local economy in the remainder of the year, he added.

Thailand’s GDP in the first quarter of 2020 fell by 1.8 percent year-on-year after growth of 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter last year. This was the first contraction since 2014.

The dismal results prompted the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) to cut its economic forecast to a contraction of 5-6 percent this year, down from the 1.5-2.5 percent growth projection issued in February. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by zauber2011 from Pixabay
Ending coronavirus emergency raises hope, sparks some concern

Japan Economy

5 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Fabrizio Chiagano on Unsplash
Japan releases phased road map to fully reopen economy by August

Japan Economy

37 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shinjuku Station in Tokyo
Abe declares coronavirus emergency over in Japan

Japan Economy

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic

China Economy

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

(Residents wears face masks while riding their bicycles on May 11, 2020 in Wuhan, China.) [Getty/Kyodo]
China may focus more on employment than on growth amid virus pandemic

Features China Economy

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

JR Osaka Station (Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplash)
Abe lifts coronavirus emergency in Osaka, nearby areas

Japan Economy

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

Japan Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

12 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Infrastructure in priority push for Philippines after 2 - 3.4% contraction forecast

Philippines Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (DD News/PTI)
Modi announces $265 bil. rescue package, bold reforms for India hailed

India Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippines extends lockdown in Metro Manila and 2 areas till end-May, easing for the rest

Philippines Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Sydney Harbour
Australia aims to reopen economy by July via phased easing of curbs

Australia Economy

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Poblacion, Makati, Metro Manila (Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash)
Philippines awaits recovery package as GDP falls for first time since 1998

Philippines Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

26 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO