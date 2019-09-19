Japanese beef rice bowl chain Sukiya opens its 1st roadside outlet in Vietnam

An artist’s conception of the first roadside-style Sukiya beef rice bowl restaurant in Vietnam due to open in a commercial center in Binh Duong Province in late October (Image courtesy of Zensho Vietnam Co.)

HO CHI MINH CITY,NNA - Japanese beef rice bowl chain operator Sukiya Co. will open its 15th restaurant in Vietnam – the first in a roadside style – in the southern province of Binh Duong in late October.

The new Sukiya outlet will be established in Midori Park Square, a commercial center which has been built adjacent to a luxury apartment complex. It is designed as a roadside restaurant like most of its siblings in Japan, complete with dedicated parking lots for motor vehicles and bicycles.

An agreement on the Sukiya project has been reached between Becamex Tokyu Co., which owns and operates Midori Park Square, and Zensho Vietnam Co., the local subsidiary of major Japanese dining services provider Zensho Holdings Co., according to their announcement on Tuesday. Becamex Tokyu is a joint venture between Vietnamese developer Becamex IDC Corp. and Japan’s Tokyu Corp., a major railway operator, property developer and retail conglomerate.

The new Sukiya restaurant will have a store floor space of about 150 square meters and 62 seats, serving up curry and rice, and ramen noodles besides beef rice bowls, the statement said.

Zensho Vietnam opened the first Sukiya restaurant in Vietnam in 2016 and has since expanded its chain there, mainly at shopping malls in Ho Chi Minh City.

Midori Park Square is located next to “Midori Park The View,” a luxury condominium complex also built by Becamex Tokyu, and Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park 2. Its store area is due to be completed in October with Sukiya and Japanese convenience store chain Family Mart set to occupy some of the space.