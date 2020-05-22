Thai economy to return to normal in three years

The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has forcast that Thailand is likely to take up to three years to return to normal economic conditions similar to 2019.

22, May. 2020

photo-1572406832866-3619d0fe2afe.jpg

BANGKOK, VNA - The Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has forecast that Thailand is likely to take up to three years to return to normal economic conditions similar to 2019.

Speaking at a seminar titled "New Normal for Business Sector" held by the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), Somkiat Tangkitvanich, TDRI's president, said this economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak is expected to be bigger than the 2008 global financial crisis.

He said TDRI expects it will take a year to 18 months to make and distribute a vaccine, and up to three years for the Thai economy to return to 2019 levels.

According to Somkiat, Thailand is in a transitional period, with lockdown measures starting to ease and many businesses allowed to reopen. However, he insisted tight control measures are still needed to curb a second wave of the outbreak. The business sector needs to come up with new business practices to adapt to a changing business environment.

Despite massive fiscal stimulus packages and monetary easing, CIMB Thai Bank (CIMBT) predicted the Thai economy could continue falling sharply this quarter, with GDP contraction possibly below the 12.5 percent seen in the second quarter of 1998.

Thailand’s full-year GDP growth contracted by 7.6 percent 22 years ago when the economy reeled from the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

"We project a sharp fall of GDP in the second quarter by 14 percent from the previous year," said Amonthep Chawla, head of research at CIMBT.

Amonthep said exports could continue to plunge from weak global demand and continual lockdowns in major economies. The number of tourist arrivals in the second quarter should drop sharply from travel restrictions.

The private sector will likely remain weak for both consumption and investment, following a decline in both farm and non-farm income and a lack confidence among consumers and investors, he said.

Thailand's economy contracted by 1.8 percent year-on-year and 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis for the first quarter, mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak affecting the lucrative tourism industry, external demand and domestic private consumption.

The economy could shrink by about 10 percent year-on-year in the second half, but quarterly growth could recover, he said. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Residents wears face masks while riding their bicycles on May 11, 2020 in Wuhan, China.) [Getty/Kyodo]
China may focus more on employment than on growth amid virus pandemic

Features China Economy

7 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

JR Osaka Station (Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplash)
Abe lifts coronavirus emergency in Osaka, nearby areas

Japan Economy

7 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

Japan Economy

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

8 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Infrastructure in priority push for Philippines after 2 - 3.4% contraction forecast

Philippines Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (DD News/PTI)
Modi announces $265 bil. rescue package, bold reforms for India hailed

India Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippines extends lockdown in Metro Manila and 2 areas till end-May, easing for the rest

Philippines Economy

10 DAYS AGO

Sydney Harbour
Australia aims to reopen economy by July via phased easing of curbs

Australia Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Poblacion, Makati, Metro Manila (Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash)
Philippines awaits recovery package as GDP falls for first time since 1998

Philippines Economy

15 DAYS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

22 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

1 MONTH AGO