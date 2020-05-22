Hyundai Elevator develops world's fastest elevator in government-funded project

(Photo courtesy of Hyundai Elevator)

SEOUL, AJU - In a government-funded project to develop high-speed elevators, Hyundai Elevator and other companies have produced the world's fastest elevator using carbon fiber belts that can reduce power usage and expand the driving distance.

It will take 46 seconds to climb from the ground floor to the top floor of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper with a total height of 829.8 meters (2,722 feet).

Hyundai Elevator, a South Korean elevator maker, said on Thursday that the new high-speed elevator can travel 1,260 meters in 60 seconds. The project also involved eight other companies and research institutes. Along with the development of independent technologies, the new elevator guarantees normal driving even If something goes wrong with the system.

"This is the second great achievement since December 2009 when we developed a product with the world's fastest speed of 180 meters per minute," Hyundai Elevator CEO Song Seung-bong said. "

While conventional elevators use metal ropes to pull and lower carriages, the new elevator uses belts made of carbon fibers that are lighter and more power-efficient than metal ropes. The carbon fiber belt is coated with high molecular materials to increase the lifespan of vital elevator parts.