Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

21, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s major beverage maker, Osotspa Public Co. is seeing more demand for functional drink products from health-conscious consumers amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Osotspa, the manufacturer of Thailand’s first energy drink Lipo, saw 26.2 percent growth in functional drinks sales to 4.6-billion-baht ($144 million) beverage sales in the first three months of this year.

The total revenue in the first quarter increased 5 percent to 6.69 billion baht compared to the same quarter of last year, mainly driven by strong sales of C-Vitt vitamin c drink, M-150 energy drink, personal care goods under Babi Mild brand, and international sales, the company said last week.

C-Vitt, the principal contribution to sales growth, gained 37.1 percent, while energy drinks gained 1.2 percent, according to its financial statement released on May 14.

With better sales performance, it reported a 4.2 percent rise year-on-year in net profit of 926 million baht in the January-March period.

The rising demand for vitamin c products resulted from an increasing awareness of health among Thai people, said the company. Doctors and health experts have also encouraged the daily intake of vitamin c drinks to enhance the immune system amid the rapid increase of coronavirus patients in Thailand.

International sales in four neighboring countries -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam -- grew by 4.1 percent on year in the first quarter. Those in other regions also increased by 17.2 percent, buoyed by growth in the Middle East.

The company revealed a plan of opening new beverage filling lines in the second half of 2020. The lines will boost C-Vitt distribution volume by 10 to 15 percent.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of House Osotspa Foods Co., Ltd.)
Health conscious consumers boosting Thai beverage maker Osotspa’ sales amid pandemic

Thailand Food

1 HOUR AGO

Instant noodles aisle in Village Grocer at Plaza Arkadia on May 19, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysians snap up instant noodles for lockdown meals

Features Malaysia Food

4 HOURS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tata Consumer Products)
India Tata group to take full control of beverage joint venture with PepsiCo

India Food

YESTERDAY

image-1589438600162.jpg
China Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola establish pasteurized milk venture: report

China Food

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Matt & Chris Pua on Unsplash
Nissin Foods to produce pre-cut vegetables for H.K., China markets

Hong Kong Food

21 DAYS AGO

Kameda Seika's signature Kaki No Tane snack with local flavors under the new brand Kari Kari (NNA)
2 Japanese food makers in India resume production amid lockdown

Features India Food

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by Carolien van Oijen on Unsplash
Meiji to invest $254 mil. in China dairy farm operator AustAsia to source more raw milk

China Food

1 MONTH AGO

waldemar-brandt-tS7DTFZKWuY-unsplash.jpg
Thailand alcohol fizzling out as COVID-19 restrictions widen

Thailand Food

1 MONTH AGO

Yakult brand and other probiotic drinks displayed at a supermarket in Yangon in April, 2020. (NNA)
Yakult raises probiotic drink output in Myanmar amid growing consumer demand

Myanmar Food

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by ELEVATE from Pexels
Australian regulator to approve Asahi’s acquisition of local beer giant CUB

Australia Food

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1585193237725.jpg
Japanese dairy maker Meiji to boost China output by 30% on solid sales

China Food

2 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Japanese “wagyu” beef exports plunging on coronavirus outbreak

Japan Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lana Abie on Unsplash
Major Japanese wine trader Enoteca opens fully-owned sales unit in Thailand

Thailand Food

2 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar brand beers at a supermarket in Yangon in December 2019. (NNA)
Kirin's Myanmar venture posts 28% operating profit rise in FY 2019

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

The first Kayanoya overseas retail store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020. (NNA)
Century-old Kubara Honke of Japan finds Hong Kong favors traditional seasoning

Hong Kong Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Japanese ice cream maker Akagi Nyugyo Co.'s flagship product "Gari Gari kun" ice pops are handed out for free to people in Yangon for promotion on Feb. 9, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's popular "Gari Gari kun" ice pops land in Myanmar

Myanmar Food

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by wanderson91 from Pixabay
Japanese food maker Imuraya to tap Malaysian ice cream market

Malaysia Food

4 MONTHS AGO

barbecue-and-baked-tahing-1191426.jpg
Japan’s Nishimoto to buy 30% share in Vietnam’s Japanese food trader Sim Ba Trading

Vietnam Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ke Vin on Unsplash
Nissin Foods forges strategic alliance for China growth

China Food

4 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japan's Asahi withdraws from Calpis soft drink venture in Thailand

Thailand Food

4 MONTHS AGO

(From L to R) Jun Kono, director, Daawat Kameda (India) along with LT Foods officials Vijay Kumar Arora and Ritesh Arora unveiling their locally manufactured Kari Kari snacks in New Delhi on Jan. 8, 2019. (Photo courtesy of LT Foods)
Kameda Seika and local partner launch premium rice snacks in India

India Food

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Igor Miske on Unsplash
Taiwan meat-substitute makers take growing share of enthusiastic global market

Features Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

G_photo-1540340061722-9293d5163008.jpeg
Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

Indonesia Food

5 MONTHS AGO

DaChan Great Wall Group President Charles Han (L) and Showa Sangyo Co. President Kazuhiko Niitsuma, seals a deal on Dec. 17, to enhance cooperation in egg and flour production in Taiwan.
Taiwan food processor, Showa Sangyo of Japan set up JVs to process eggs, mill flour

Taiwan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

photo_0.jpg
Japan to double wagyu beef output amid rising overseas demand

Japan Food

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Justin Sanchez on Unsplash
Japan’s Asahi Group to acquire Singaporean vending machine business

Singapore Food

5 MONTHS AGO

spoon-2426623_1280.jpg
Japan’s Mitsui Sugar to start joint packaging venture in China

China Food

6 MONTHS AGO