Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain to open 2nd Thai outlet in early 2020

Photo caption: Surachai Chotjurangkool (L), chairman of Thailand’s Platinum Group PLC and Satoshi Machida (R), president of DONKI Thonglor Co., shake hands at a recent ceremony in Bangkok to sign a contract on the establishment of a second Don Don Donki discount store in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Platinum Group)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan’s Don Don Donki discount store chain will open a second outlet in Thailand in early 2020 as the popular retailing giant continues its expansion abroad.

Thailand’s real estate developer Platinum Group PCL (PLAT) and Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. (PPIH), the operator of Don Quijote stores branded Don Don Donki in Southeast Asia, have signed a contract on the establishment of the second Thai branch, PLAT said in a press release.

The second Don Don Donki store in Thailand will be opened on the first floor of the multi-business complex Market Bangkok in the Thai capital, possibly in the January-March quarter next year, according to the statement released on Monday.

The outlet will have store floor space of about 4,000 square meters at the mall operated by PLAT near Chit Lom Station on the BTS Skytrain line. PLAT develops wholesale and retail trade centers and operates hotels.

A PPIH spokesman told NNA on Thursday that it was still premature to comment further on the second Thai Don Don Donki plan. “We will announce details of the outlet and the timing of its opening through a news release and other media.”

In February this year, PPIH opened the shopping and amusement complex Donki Mall Thonglor, featuring the first Thai Don Don Donki outlet, in Bangkok’s bustling Thonglor-Ekkamai district. The store sells Japanese branded products of including perishable foods, daily necessities, and cosmetics.

The store is managed and operated through a joint venture set up by three entities — Pan Pacific Retail Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based overseas holding company of the PPIH Group; Thailand’s leading paint manufacturing group TOA Venture Holding Co.; and Nippon Parking Development (Thailand) Co., a Thai subsidiary of Japan’s Nippon Parking Development Co.

PPIH has been expanding Don Quijote outlets out of Japan and across the Asia-Pacific region -- including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore and the United States (Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast).