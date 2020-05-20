India’s Ampere Vehicles opens its 1st dealership in Nepal for scooter sale

Ampere Vehicles' first dealership in Secunderabad, Telangana state (Photo courtesy of Ampere Vehicles)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Indian electric vehicle manufacturer Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. has made inroads into the Nepalese market by opening its first dealership in the land-locked country to sell electric scooters.

It is Ampere Vehicles’ first overseas sales agent, according to the announcement made by its parent company, local engineering giant Greaves Cotton Ltd.

“(The) government’s support on new or clean energy vehicles has made this partnership possible and together we will create a win-win situation for customers as well as the environment,” Devshworup, Ampere Electric’s Nepal channel partner, said in a statement released by Greaves.

The dealership will only accept orders for vehicles in Nepal for the time being, with the spread of the novel coronavirus fully in mind.

“We are strictly following the norms as prescribed by the authorities and hence will deliver the vehicles post-lockdown. However, we are accepting online bookings,” he added.

“The e-scooters will be a boon for the small business entrepreneurs in Nepal who want to multiply their trade, tapping additional customers from online e-commerce,” Ampere Vehicles said.

Ampere Vehicles has sold more than 50,000 electric scooters such as the “Zeal” and “Reo Elite,” and runs dealership at more than 200 locations in India.

Ampere was founded by businesswoman Hemalatha Annamalai in 2008. Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. which holds the major conglomerate Tata group, made a capital investment in the company in 2015. Greaves began to invest in Ampere in 2018 on a step-by-step basis and subsequently acquired a 100 percent stake in the electric mobility company.

Mumbai-based Greaves is a diversified engineering company that produces and markets diesel engines and petrol engines, among others.