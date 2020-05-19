Features Japan Economy

Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

19, May. 2020

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash

By Keita Nakamura

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan could fall into an even deeper recession after its economy contracted at an annualized pace of 3.4 percent in the January-March period, and a V-shaped recovery, much touted by the government, does not appear to be on the horizon.

The quarter marked the second consecutive decline, following a 7.3 percent plunge in the October-December period, meaning the world's third-largest economy had fallen, by some standards, into a technical recession even before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

Many analysts predict that a dramatic economic rebound will not likely occur even if the health crisis eases.

"I'll lead the Japanese economy toward a V-shaped recovery at a stretch, once social anxieties are dispelled," Abe said at a press conference on March 28 after he instructed officials to draw up a package of measures to assist people and companies affected by the spread of the virus.

Abe and his Cabinet members, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Finance Minister Taro Aso, sounded more optimistic before, even though Japan had begun seeing a major virus outbreak in late February.

But, they seemed to have softened their tone, now no longer referring to a "V-shaped recovery."

As a matter of fact, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of economic and fiscal policy, asked businesses in Japanese prefectures where the state of emergency was lifted, to resume operations "in stages and carefully," when he met the press after the latest GDP figures were released.

Yasuhide Yajima, chief economist at think tank NLI Research Institute, said the road to immediate and full recovery of the Japanese economy is "extremely hard" given that "new ways of living" advised by the government, such as maintaining social distance, are expected to continue until the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yajima said it is almost certain that various sectors of the economy, pressured by falling exports and private consumption, will face headwinds for more months, or even years.

The economy in the April-June period is likely to further worsen, with a recent survey by the Japan Center for Economic Research predicting that the annual rate of real GDP growth will shrink 21.33 percent from the previous quarter.

Abe declared a one-month state of emergency for seven urban areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, on April 7. He later expanded it to the rest of the country, under which people were asked to avoid nonessential outings, and some businesses, which require close person-to-person interactions, were requested to close temporarily.

The state of emergency was extended to May 31, but the government on Thursday lifted it in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures amid a downward trend of new cases.

Still, the emergency remains in effect in the Tokyo metropolitan area, also encompassing Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, as well as Hokkaido, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo, where nearly half of Japan's population lives.

Residents in the 39 areas have also been told to refrain from crossing prefectural borders and holding large gatherings, and many businesses are finding it difficult to normalize their operations.

"The government had initially adopted a short, decisive battle strategy to achieve a V-shape recovery after containing the outbreak quickly, but is now under pressure to shift to a long-range strategy, to beat the unpredictably tough virus," Yajima said.

While projecting that the country's GDP will see annualized growth of some 10 percent in the July-September period, Yajima said, "That won't be enough if the figure would drop 20 percent" in the April-June quarter.

"It took more than two years for the Japanese economy to regain the original level after the global financial crisis (in 2008-2009), but this time the situation is more serious, and I guess it will take more time for the country to do so," he said.

Amid growing fears of a deep and prolonged recession, a drop in demand outside of Japan on the back of hard lockdowns in many major U.S. and European cities is also serious.

The auto industry, a key engine of the Japanese economy, has suffered from a sharp fall in exports.

In March, the nation's auto exports dropped 13.1 percent from a year earlier, and those of car components decreased 17.9 percent, according to data from the Finance Ministry.

Before the outbreak of the new coronavirus, the government had said Japan was likely to have experienced its longest economic expansion in the postwar period since Abe retook office in December 2012. But now Abe says the Japanese economy faces its biggest crisis since World War II.

The combined net profit of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's First Section sank 66.8 percent in the January-March period from a year earlier, according to data from SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

The unemployment rate is still relatively low in Japan, standing at 2.5 percent in March. But it could be much higher as the deteriorating economy will likely further dampen consumer spending.

Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute, warned that the rate would be possible to rise to nearly 7 percent in the worst case, more severe than in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

"In the crisis, export-oriented major companies were most negatively affected, but this time the hardest-hit ones are domestic demand-based, small and midsize firms," Kiuchi said.

"They don't have enough money to maintain their employment compared to big businesses, so workers at such firms might lose their jobs," he said. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

18 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

5 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Infrastructure in priority push for Philippines after 2 - 3.4% contraction forecast

Philippines Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (DD News/PTI)
Modi announces $265 bil. rescue package, bold reforms for India hailed

India Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippines extends lockdown in Metro Manila and 2 areas till end-May, easing for the rest

Philippines Economy

7 DAYS AGO

Sydney Harbour
Australia aims to reopen economy by July via phased easing of curbs

Australia Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Poblacion, Makati, Metro Manila (Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash)
Philippines awaits recovery package as GDP falls for first time since 1998

Philippines Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Claudio Guglieri on Unsplash)
Japan consumer confidence hits record low amid virus pandemic

Japan Economy

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Filipino remittances expect worst-ever 20% fall on pandemic

Features Philippines Economy

19 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
BOJ expands easing steps to cushion virus' economic impact

Japan Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Sydnery (Photo by Kate Trifo on Unsplash)
Australian central bank chief fears 10% shrink in GDP, surge in unemployment rate

Australia Economy

27 DAYS AGO

hand-3108175_1280.jpg
Taiwan March export orders see 4.3% rebound, driven by resumption of China factories

Taiwan Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo (Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash)
Japan Cabinet OKs reworked extra budget for $1.1 tril. virus package

Japan Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Coronavirus feared taking greater toll on jobs than Lehman shock

Japan Economy

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
India toughens FDI rules to reduce threat of Chinese “opportunistic” M&As

India Economy

29 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
China's economy shrinks 6.8% in 1st-quarter, 1st decline on record

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Robin Kutesa on Unsplash
Philippine central bank slashes rates again to help businesses mitigate coronavirus impact

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

image_l.jpg
G-20 agrees to support debt relief for poor nations

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Brett Andrei Martin on Unspla
Philippines gives $1 bil. wage subsidy to 3.4 mil. SME workers

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels
World economy to shrink 3% in 2020, worst setback since 1930s: IMF

Asia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
BOJ lowers assessments of all 9 regional economies over coronavirus

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Apr_7_photo.jpg
India unemployment soars to 23% amid pandemic lockdown

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Petaling Jaya
Extra $2.2 billion aid for Malaysia SMEs, but 20 percent face demise, said association

Malaysia Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Government buildings in Tokyo (Photo by Tom Rickhuss on Unsplash)
Japan approves nearly $1 tril. package to cushion coronavirus impact

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Daryan Shamkhali on Unsplash)
Japan PM Abe declares state of emergency amid widespread virus infections

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
State of emergency a heavy blow to consumption, production in Japan

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image