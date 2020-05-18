Thai PM thanks billionaires for their willingness to help

The Prime Minister of Thailand has thanked Thai billionaires in a Facebook post for their willingness to help Thai people and lead the country through the present difficult situation.

18, May. 2020

BANGKOK, NNT/VNA - The Prime Minister of Thailand has thanked Thai billionaires in a Facebook post for their willingness to help Thai people and lead the country through the present difficult situation.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha posted a message on Facebook expressing his heartfelt thanks to the billionaires from whom he sought advice at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In his Facebook post on May 18, he said all of them had responded to his call to assist people directly affected by COVID-19.

He said that what matters is not the amount of money or the value of the projects they undertook to assist those in difficulty, but their willingness to offer a helping hand to ease the hardships of the Thai people.

“The unity, generosity and care of Thai people for their fellow countrymen and others are unique,” he said.

In addition to the billionaires, from whom he sought direct help, he disclosed that there were others who volunteered their help, as well as members of the public who have done whatever they could to share happiness with others.

With the support of all sectors of society, the Prime Minister said he is confident that Thailand will survive this severe crisis. - VNA

