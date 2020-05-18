Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

18, May. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)

HONG KONG, NNA - Struggling casual apparel chain operator Bossini International Ltd. has agreed to sell a substantial controlling stake to Viva China Holdings Ltd., a sports talent firm founded by Chinese gymnast star Li Ning.

Famous for its affordably priced trendy wear, the Hong Kong clothing company is selling 66.6 percent of its shares to Dragon Leap Investments Ltd., a joint venture which is 80 percent owned by Viva China, for a significantly low amount of HK$46.62 million ($6 million).

Keystar, an investment company with a 20 percent stake in Dragon Leap, is wholly owned by Bosco Law, a nephew of Bossini’s former chairman and controlling stakeholder Law Ka Sing whose family started the company in 1987.

The selling price of HK$0.043 per share has been widely seen as a huge discount, as it was 71 per cent lower than Bossini’s HK$0.148 per share when the market closed last Thursday.

The deal was struck and announced after trading hours on May 14, according to a joint statement by the three parties.

Bossini had expanded its store networks to a total of 287 directly managed stores, mainly in Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Taiwan and Singapore, and 799 export franchised stores in 30 countries and regions as at 31 December 2019, the statement said.

Bossini sales worldwide, however, slumped in the past two years and its net loss ballooned to HK$94 million in interim results for six months ended December 2019. Overall revenue fell 20 percent, with a drop of 10 percent in same-store sales. In their joint statement, Viva China said it was aware of the losses of Bossini for the two years ended 30 June 2019.

However, the Viva China board noted that Bossini was able to generate stable profits for the past decade up to 2018 and is optimistic about its outlook in the long run. It is confident that Viva China would be able to turnaround the financial performance of Bossini.

Viva China, which invests in sports business and sports events in China, plans to open Bossini shops in other parts of mainland China apart from Guangdong province after the acquisition is finally sealed. The firm is reportedly banking on online sales and marketing by using social influencers to boost Bossini sales.

From FY2017/18 to interim 2019/20, Bossini had incurred heavy losses mainly due to weak consumer sentiment and competition.

Also contributing to its losses were weaker foreign exchange, unseasonable warm weather in months that were supposed to be cool, the China-United States trade disputes as well a sharp decline in inbound visitors in Hong Kong following months of riots. The firm withdrew from Taiwan in March.

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

Hong Kong Retail

29 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

10 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

18 DAYS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Ho Chi Minh City (Photo by Polina Rytova on Unsplash)
Takashimaya Vietnam store profits for first time since opening

Vietnam Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

Thailand Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
Loft lifestyle store chain to make China debut in July

China Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash
Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand e-commerce to hit $49 billion as coronavirus fears fuel online shopping

Features Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Lotte Shopping to close e-commerce sites in Vietnam, Indonesia as Chinese rivals gain

South Korea Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Megane Ichiba outlet opens at Uni-President Department Store Taipei in the central business district of the city on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Meganetop Co.)
Japan’s largest eyeglass retailer Meganetop opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken March 15, 2020 shows Isetan Bangkok, a department store run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., standing in the heart of Bangkok. The store will close in August 2020 after its 28-year operation in the Thai capital. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese dept. store Isetan Bangkok to end 28 yrs of business in Aug.

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon check-out cashier (L) wears a face mask at Aeon Mid Valley shopping mall on March 12, 2020. (NNA)
Japan retailer Aeon launching massive disinfection initiative ahead of Ramadan in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Simone Hutsch on Unsplash
CP Group to take over Tesco's business in Thailand, Malaysia for $10 billion

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first store in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on March 5, 2020, before its opening on March 6. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st Hanoi outlet, more to come

Vietnam Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon Mall in Ho Chi Minh City (File photo by NNA)
Japanese retailer Aeon pledges to open 20 malls in Vietnam by 2025, investing over $2 bil.

Vietnam Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-1797405.jpg
Ikea Philippines postpones giant-store opening to 2021

Philippines Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

(Image courtesy of Central Group)
Thailand’s Central Group, Austria's Signa buy Swiss retailer Globus for $1 billion

Europe Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1557428028-32f72be0f811.jpg
Mitsui Fudosan launches construction of outlet mall in southern Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Holyoake on Unsplash
Brand broker SOU to expand overseas auction business

Japan Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

aid-15537_960_720.jpg
Drugstore Matsumoto Kiyoshi expands to Vietnam, first store next year

Vietnam Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Markus Spiske from Pixabay
Japanese used goods seller Bookoff to double outlets in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash
Used brand goods seller Komehyo to close Beijing unit on low trade-in

China Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

________.JPG
Hong Kong retail sector mulls slashing over 5,600 jobs in coming 6 months

Hong Kong Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

Uniqlo Dong Khoi store opens in a busy part of downtown Ho Chi Minh City on Dec. 6, 2019.
Uniqlo opens its 1st store in Vietnam, part of broader expansion in SE Asia

Vietnam Retail

5 MONTHS AGO

food.jpg
Vingroup, Masan to create biggest retail platform through merger

Vietnam Retail

6 MONTHS AGO