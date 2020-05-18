Grab Food takes biggest bite of food delivery in Vietnam: survey

(Photo courtesy of Grab)

HANOI, VNA - Grab Food is the most popular food delivery application in Vietnam with 79 percent market share, a report by Q&Me, an online market research service, revealed.

Now ranked second with 56 percent, followed by Go Food (41 percent), Bacmin (15 percent) and Loship (12 percent).

Q&Me has recently released a survey on the increasing food delivery demand after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was conducted among 840 respondents in HCM City and Hanoi last month.

Food delivery services in Vietnam increased in popularity due to the social isolation measures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report.

Seventy-six percent of respondents used food delivery services, out of which 24 percent are new users who started to use food delivery services for the first time due to COVID-19.

Among existing users, 70 percent have increased food delivery usage in the last 60 days, probably due to the pandemic.

As per the ordering method, delivery apps are the most popular.

While users in HCM City use apps more, Hanoians have a higher ratio of social media or telephone orders.

Eighty percent are satisfied with using delivery apps because of good service and fast delivery.

Seventy-nine percent of people order food at least once per week. High shipping costs are a concern for a number of users. - VNA