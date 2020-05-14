Japan to lift coronavirus emergency outside Tokyo, Osaka regions

14, May. 2020

cropped_image_l.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese government decided Thursday to lift a state of emergency for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures where the novel coronavirus is currently not spreading widely ahead of the measure's planned expiry at the end of this month.

Urban regions such as Tokyo and Osaka, however, will likely remain under the state of emergency to ensure newly reported cases continue to fall and that the burden on hospitals eases.

Infectious disease and public health experts will analyze up-to-date data on the spread of the virus and the situation faced by hospitals.

Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the total number of reported cases has been falling in the 39 prefectures, adding that they have enough capacity to provide medical care.

"We believe it's appropriate to lift the state of emergency for the prefectures," Nishimura told an advisory panel in charge of assessing whether a lifting is warranted.

One of those prefectures -- Ehime, a southwestern Japan prefecture that has seen a rise in cases due to group infections at a hospital -- will need to keep tracking and reporting on the situation.

The 39 also include five prefectures -- Ibaraki, Ishikawa, Gifu, Aichi and Fukuoka -- which were classified as requiring "special caution" due to their large number of coronavirus cases.

Those that are expected to remain under the state of emergency are Hokkaido, the Tokyo metropolitan area also encompassing Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, as well as Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo.

Following the panel's assessment, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will finalize his decision and explain it to the public during a press conference at 6 p.m.

He is being pressed to strike the right balance in preventing a reversal of the recent downward trend in daily reported cases and allowing economic activity to resume in stages.

Based on expert recommendations, the government has been encouraging people to adopt a new lifestyle without letting their guard down in what is now expected to be a protracted battle against the virus.

The government will continue to request that people avoid travel between areas that are still under the state of emergency and those that are not. They will also be asked to avoid confined and crowded places and close contact with people.

Alarmed by the prospect of an explosive surge in new COVID-19 cases during the Golden Week holidays from late April to early May, the government stepped up calls for reducing person-to-person contact and avoiding travel beyond prefectural borders.

Abe initially declared a one-month state of emergency until May 6 for seven urban areas hit hard by the new coronavirus in early April. He then expanded it to the entire nation on April 16 before extending it to May 31.

He said the extension was critical for Japan to tackle the coronavirus crisis, which has dealt a heavy blow to the economy, but that the emergency could end sooner for some prefectures depending on the infection situation.

Prefectural governors have been asking people to stay at home and businesses to close temporarily, using authority to make such requests granted under the emergency declaration. Following the requests is voluntary and no penalties are imposed for non-compliance.

Tokyo, hit hardest by the virus among the 47 prefectures, has seen cases fall to double-digit levels in recent days after the daily count surged to over 200 in April.

But the metropolitan government has said it will maintain its business suspension request until May 31, when the current state of emergency is slated to expire.

Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, meanwhile, has set out the prefecture's own criteria for easing curbs on business activity, and other governors have followed suit.

Japan has avoided an explosive rise in infections but over 16,700 cases and 690 deaths have been confirmed so far. The tally includes about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo in February. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan to lift coronavirus emergency outside Tokyo, Osaka regions

Japan Society

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash
New Zealand lifts state of emergency as virus cases decrease

New Zealand Society

6 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Yunnan Province, China (Photo by Matt Briney on Unsplash)
Growth in China’s domestic migrant workforce stagnant in 2019

China Society

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Victor He on Unsplash
Singapore to ease lockdown, let businesses reopen from May 12

Singapore Society

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan mulls 1-month extension to state of emergency over coronavirus

Japan Society

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chief Executive Carrie Lam is seen during a press conference inside the Central Government Office on April 22, 2020 in Hong Kong.)[NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Hong Kong civil servants to resume work as pandemic stabilizes

Hong Kong Society

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by darren tagao from Pexels
Philippines orders Cebu lockdowns, extension in Manila and high-risk areas to May 15

Philippines Society

20 DAYS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Abe declares nationwide state of emergency amid virus spread

Japan Society

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joey Huang on Unsplash
Japan population drops at record pace in 2019

Japan Society

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(JR Tokyo Station)
Morning crowds down 60% in central Tokyo after emergency declared

Japan Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Singapore's Raffles Place financial and business district)
Singapore bans all social gatherings under coronavirus lockdown

Singapore Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan PM Abe to declare state of emergency amid surge in virus infections

Japan Society

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

People watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic in the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
$2 billion health shield for India as it battles coronavirus in total lockdown

India Society

2 MONTHS AGO

(People play with water pistols during Songkran Water Festival to celebrate Thai New Year, in Bangkok, Thailand 13 April, 2019.) [NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo]
Thailand delays major holiday, shuts schools to curb virus spread

Thailand Society

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Midori Kotani
Husband’s sudden death prompts Japanese woman to help poor youths in Cambodia

Features Cambodia Society

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak stokes anti-Asian bigotry worldwide

Asia Society

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Sydney Opera house is barely visible, covered in a cloud of smoke on Dec. 19) [Getty/Kyodo]
Heatwave prompts Australian state to declare state of emergency

Australia Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.png
Hundreds of thousands march in Hong Kong on Human Rights Day

Hong Kong Society

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191128_0002.jpg
Japanese man detained in China's Hunan Province since July

China Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191126_0003.jpg
Hong Kong councilors-elect rally for release of campus protesters

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Taiwan’s population likely to drop after 23.6m peak in 2020

Taiwan Society

TAIPEI, NNA – Taiwan’s population is likely to decline after reaching a peak of 23.59 million next y...

6 MONTHS AGO

20191122_0001.jpg
Hong Kong protests: University standoff lingers for 5th day

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191121_0001.jpg
Hong Kong university standoff drags on after hundreds surrender

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191120_0001.jpg
Hong Kong leader calls on 100 protesters inside university to surrender

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191118_0003.jpg
Chinese soldiers clear road of debris in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191115_0001.jpg
City-wide protest cripples Hong Kong for 4th day, man dies

Hong Kong Society

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image