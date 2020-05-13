Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

13, May. 2020

6.jpg

SYDNEY, NNA – Major global motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Co.'s venture capital arm in Silicon Valley has made a capital investment in a leading Australian agricultural technology company.

Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc. (YMVSV) has completed an AU$11 million ($7.1 million) funding round it led for The Yield Technology Solutions Pty. Ltd. headquartered in Sydney, it said Monday.

The funding is expected to help enhance The Yield's reputation as the provider of agricultural services, which boast a high return for farmers.

The Yield is developing its proprietary digital application providing microclimate data and predictive insights to support critical production decisions for large commercial growers in the specialty crops industry, it said in a statement also on Monday.

"For several years, Yamaha Motor Ventures has scrutinized the global agri-tech sector as the food supply chain, particularly specialty crop production, is ripe for disruption," Nolan Paul, a partner at YMVSV responsible for global agri-tech investment activities, said in the statement.

"Based on our domain analysis, we selected The Yield as a best-in-class solution in delivering predictive insights for specialty crops, making it a very attractive opportunity for the Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund," he said.

YMVSV was established in 2015 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yamaha Motor based in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

