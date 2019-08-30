Japanese retailer Aeon aims to click online in Malaysia via Shopee

Masayoshi Masuda (R), managing director of Aeon Big (M) Sdn. Bhd., poses with Tan Ming Kit (C), category manager of Shopee, and Badrul Hisham Bin Mohd (L), deputy secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry on Aug. 28, 2019 in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. is teaming up with major Singaporean e-commerce site Shopee in Malaysia, due to fierce competition triggered by market liberalization drives.

Aeon's Malaysian arm, Aeon Big (M) Sdn. Bhd., has opened an online store selling household electronics, clothes and other household products.

For residents in the Klang Valley metropolitan region, items will be delivered by the next day except for Sundays, Shopee category manager Tan Ming Kit told NNA on Wednesday. Shopee's 20 million users will appreciate the extensive product range, he added.

Malaysia's retail market has been expanding since the liberalization of foreign ownership in 2012.

According to Masayoshi Masuda, managing director of Aeon Big, there are some 600 shopping malls on the Malay Peninsula catering to a population of 26 million, resulting in excessive competition. By going online, he said, Aeon can expand its market across eastern Malaysia. (NNA/Kyodo)