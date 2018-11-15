Indonesia drafts 19-point plan for electric car development, output: press

JAKARTA, NNA – The Indonesian government has drafted a 19-point package of tax credits and other measures to support the development and production of electric vehicles in the country, a local newspaper report said.

The government will unveil the plan by the end of the year, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

Nine of the measures are budget and tax-related and include exemption of import duties on semi-finished products and parts needed for research and development, according to the draft quoted by the daily. Among the remaining measures, the government plans to allow the use of EVs in restricted traffic zones and offer free parking spots for EVs.