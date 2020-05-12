San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

12, May. 2020

5.jpg

MANILA, NNA – Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has failed to acquire a majority stake in cement-maker Holcim Philippines Inc. after the transaction lapsed while the country’s anti-trust authority would not give regulatory approval for the takeover.

In a public disclosure, San Miguel said it would no longer proceed with the purchase of the entire 85.73 percent stake of Holcim Philippines for $2.15 billion through its subsidiary First Stronghold Industries Inc. as the transaction had already expired on May 10.

The huge deal came under the scrutiny of the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), a body that regulates fair competition in the market. In January, the PCC had flagged the deal as an undesirable move that would likely result in “monopoly, increased market power, and potential collusion” in the cement sector.

It warned that any acquisition would drastically reduce competition in the market for grey cement in key areas in the Philippines such as Northwest Luzon, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon.

In May 2019, San Miguel signed an agreement with LafargeHolcim for the acquisition in a move to enhance the former's foothold in the cement business. San Miguel also has businesses in food, beverage, fuel and power sectors.

Holcim Philippines, which is the country's largest cement maker, is a unit of global building material giant LafargeHolcim Ltd of Switzerland. In the Philippines, it has eight facilities and manufactures and distributes grey cement across the country.

Cement Holdings Corp., global firm Holderfin B.V., and Cemco Holdings Inc. will continue to take control of Holcim Philippines after the collapse of the buyout deal.

Emerging from lockdowns that the country imposed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, Holcim Philippines said in a media statement that it has resumed operations in three of its four integrated cement plants and is well-positioned for a quick recovery.

It operates a unique network of production and distribution assets from Luzon to Mindanao, close to the urban centers where building materials are most needed.

The statement said LafargeHolcim will continue to strengthen its market leadership in the Philippines, one of the most high-growth countries in the Asia-Pacific.

to TOP Page

More from this section

5.jpg
San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

Philippines Materials

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

18 DAYS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

20 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

21 DAYS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Japan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

window-4008508_1280.jpg
JFE Steel starts producing color-coated product in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki (Far L) speaking at a workshop titled ‘Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy’, in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2020. (NNA)
India seeks Japanese investment in steel sector as it curbs imports

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

herbicide-587589_1280.jpg
Nissan Chemical to set up pesticide joint venture in India

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash
Japan’s UACJ launching auto material sales unit in southern China for eco-car demand

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

laura-ockel-pGVr8YRtQ80-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to boost industrial hydrogen production in Taiwan amid expected growth in semiconductors

Taiwan Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Japan’s Gunze opens film plant for household products in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by drmakete lab from Pexels
Japanese biotech startup to mass produce fiber from spider silk for commercial use

Features Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash
Komatsu Matere scraps 2nd textile plant project in China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Nippon Sheet Glass boosts solar-panel glass output in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

New plant of PT Softpren Industries Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Softpren Industries Indonesia)
Japan’s Softpren Industry to increase butyl rubber production in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

4 MONTHS AGO