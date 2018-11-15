Malaysia IT market seen up 4.6% y/y in 2019, faster than global growth: report

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Malaysians are expected to spend 65.24 billion ringgit ($15.5 billion) on information technology products and services next year, up 4.6 percent on year, press reports said quoting a forecast by the U.S.-based research firm Gartner, Inc.

That would be faster growth than IT spending worldwide, which is projected to total $3.8 trillion, an increase of 3.2 percent from a projected $3.7 trillion in 2018.