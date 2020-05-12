Honda Vietnam clarifies reports on business plan

Motorbike and automobile manufacturer Honda Vietnam on May 11 clarified reports that it is likely to shift its business model from manufacturing to imports.

12, May. 2020

honda-4967587_1280.jpg

HANOI, VNA - Motorbike and automobile manufacturer Honda Vietnam on May 11 clarified reports that it is likely to shift its business model from manufacturing to imports.

Honda Vietnam explained that in a document submitted to the Ministry of Planning and Investment on April 29, it reported on its operations and put forward recommendations to offset automakers’ difficulties brought about by the COVID-19.

It assessed that under the impact of the pandemic, especially if it lingers on, Vietnam’s automobile sector will continue to face obstacles and automakers may, therefore, consider shifting their business model from manufacturing to imports.

Honda Vietnam, however, did not say that it would make the switch from manufacturing to imports, according to the announcement.

The automaker affirmed that it is committed to the orientation of the Vietnamese Government in focusing on domestic production. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale giving a speech at the 11th Auto Summit 2020 in New Delhi on Feb 7, 2020. (Photo courtesy of FADA)
Indian automotive dealers starting to reopen as lockdown eases

India Auto

19 HOURS AGO

traffic-3874725_1280.jpg
Toyota to resume passenger car production in Malaysia

Malaysia Auto

4 DAYS AGO

Photo by John Torcasio on Unsplash
Toyota Thailand to resume car production at 2 plants

Thailand Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India (L) and Shashank Srivastava, executive director for its marketing & sales, launching the mini SUV S-Presso in New Delhi on Sep. 30, 2019. (NNA)
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota restarting production as India eases lockdown

India Auto

5 DAYS AGO

India’s Mahindra & Mahindra showcases its new Alturas G4 model at the 2020 Auto Expo in the northern Indian city of Greater Noida on Feb 5, 2020. The automaker reported zero domestic sales in April. (NNA)
Zero sales driving India's auto sector to appeal for restart

India Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels
Indian auto parts giant Motherson Sumi Systems operating majority of 152 plants globally amid pandemic

India Auto

11 DAYS AGO

The Hydrogen Center is part of a larger plan to transform the former Altona site into an integrated hydrogen hub (Photo Image courtesy of Toyota Motor)
Toyota Australia completes first stage of Hydrogen Center: report

Australia Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Raivis Razgals on Unsplash
Toyota, Suzuki resume part of operations in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Isuzu D-Max (Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash)
Japanese carmaker Isuzu to resume operations at 2 Thai factories in May

Thailand Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Hino Motors is developing fuel cell large trucks with Toyota Motor (Photo courtesy of Hino Motors)
Hino Motors, China-based BYD sign deal for joint electric vehicle development

China Auto

18 DAYS AGO

Kolkata, India (Photo by Sri Jalasutram on Unsplash)
Toyota India warns of bumpy road to automotive sector recovery

India Auto

25 DAYS AGO

Photo by Marcel Pirnay on Unsplash
Renault to exit JV with China’s Dongfeng Motor amid slowing market

China Auto

27 DAYS AGO

hindu-428914_1280.jpg
Suzuki Motor extending production suspension in India following prolonged lockdown

India Auto

27 DAYS AGO

Photo by mali maeder from Pexels
Toyota Motor extending suspension of Thai production due to coronavirus

Thailand Auto

28 DAYS AGO

A file photo taken in July 2019 shows a Volkswagen AG dealership in the northern Indian city of Gurugram. (NNA)
India auto dealers see sales plunge off the cliff on pandemic-driven lockdown

Features India Auto

28 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Mitsubishi Motors wins Thai approval for eco-car project

Thailand Auto

28 DAYS AGO

yamuna-expressway-385360_1280.jpg
India’s new vehicle sales suffer 1st drop in 6 years in FY 2019-20

India Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Shahzin Shajid on Unsplash
Toyota Motor group halt Indonesia production amid the coronavirus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Image by Robert Biesewig from Pixabay
China car sales in March remain low amid lingering fears of virus woes

China Auto

29 DAYS AGO

car-1360471_1280.jpg
Mazda Motor further extends Thai plant suspension on coronavirus-hit sluggish demand

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

science-in-hd-6_3JAyPtHqo-unsplash.jpg
China set to ease regulations for new entrants, invigorate domestic EV industry

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Riffat Muntaz on Unsplash
Indonesian auto industry fears 42% drop in 2020 car sales to 600,000 units: report

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels
Toyota Motor acquires Australian software vendor to enhance dealer management

Australia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Rattakarn_ from Pixabay
Toyota suspends plants in 70% of car-producing countries on Covid 19 pandemic: Kyodo

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ruvim from Pexels
Honda, GM to jointly develop 2 new electric vehicles

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Mohammad Fathollahi on Unsplash
Toyota, BYD to launch electric vehicle R&D venture in May

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Aluminum to produce auto materials with Chinese partner, eyeing EV demand

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO