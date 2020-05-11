Hanwha Solutions starts commercial production of optical lens material

11, May. 2020

Image by Frantisek Krejci from Pixabay
Image by Frantisek Krejci from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - South Korean optical lens producers secured a stable and reliable source of raw materials after Hanwha Solutions using localized technology started commercial production of xylylene diisocyanate (XDI), a high value-added functional material which has been supplied by a Japanese company.

Hanwha Solutions said it has developed its own technology for the commercial production of high-purity XDI this month at its plant in the southern industrial port city of Yeosu. The Yeosu plant has an annual production capacity of 1,200 tons. Optical lens materials have been supplied by Japan's Mitsui Chemical with an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tons.

XDI is a type of isocyanate compound, the main ingredient of polyurethane, extensively used in coatings and engineering materials. XDI with a purity of 99.5 percent or more is used as a raw material for high-end optical lenses, which are thinner and clearer than conventional lenses due to excellent transparency and refractivity.

Hanwha Solutions, a unit of South Korea's Hanwha Group, produces polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyolefin as well as solar energy solutions and composite materials. The company aims to supply high-quality raw materials for domestic optical lens producers.

XDI has a wide range of applications such as flexible displays and optical clear adhesive (OCA) film for mobile phone touch screens, special inks, adhesives for food packaging.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

17 DAYS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

19 DAYS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

20 DAYS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

1 MONTH AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Tanks are seen at Seikitokyu's asphalt emulsion factory on the outskirts of Yangon on March 7, 2020. (NNA)
Seikitokyu Kyogo completes asphalt material plant in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-of-car-interior-3778768.jpg
Japan Polypropylene to tie up with Thai petro firm in JV

Thailand Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash
Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Japan Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

window-4008508_1280.jpg
JFE Steel starts producing color-coated product in Myanmar

Myanmar Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki (Far L) speaking at a workshop titled ‘Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy’, in New Delhi on Feb. 24, 2020. (NNA)
India seeks Japanese investment in steel sector as it curbs imports

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

herbicide-587589_1280.jpg
Nissan Chemical to set up pesticide joint venture in India

India Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash
Japan’s UACJ launching auto material sales unit in southern China for eco-car demand

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

laura-ockel-pGVr8YRtQ80-unsplash.jpg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to boost industrial hydrogen production in Taiwan amid expected growth in semiconductors

Taiwan Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Japan’s Gunze opens film plant for household products in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by drmakete lab from Pexels
Japanese biotech startup to mass produce fiber from spider silk for commercial use

Features Thailand Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Siora Photography on Unsplash
Komatsu Matere scraps 2nd textile plant project in China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

4.jpg
Nippon Sheet Glass boosts solar-panel glass output in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

New plant of PT Softpren Industries Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Softpren Industries Indonesia)
Japan’s Softpren Industry to increase butyl rubber production in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay
Sumitomo Rubber to open natural rubber procurement specialty unit in Singapore

Singapore Materials

4 MONTHS AGO