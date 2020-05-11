President Moon urges S. Korea to brace for second wave of COVID-19 epidemic

11, May. 2020

SEOUL, AJU - President Moon Jae-in urged South Korea to brace for the second wave of a coronavirus epidemic as a new outbreak originating from gay clubs spread, leaving more than 50 people infected and threatening to dampen efforts to surmount a national crisis by setting a global standard in the prevention of COVID-19.

The fresh outbreak in the epicenter of gay nightlife not in Seoul embarrassed health officials as it came after South Korea eased social distancing guidelines to permit greater social and economic activities than before, with millions of students ready to go back to school campuses gradually from May 13.

"The crisis is not over yet, and an even bigger challenge remains," Moon said Sunday in a speech marking the third anniversary of his inauguration. "The infection cluster which recently occurred in entertainment facilities has raised awareness that, even during the stabilization phase, similar situations can arise again anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space. It’s not over until it’s over."

Photo by Mark Angelo from Pexels
Photo by Mark Angelo from Pexels

Moon stressed that South Korea should not lower its guard. "While keeping enhanced alertness till the end, we must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention," he said, adding South Korea should maintain its right quarantine and medical systems combined with experience to respond quickly to any unexpected infection clusters.

"We should also brace for the pandemic’s second wave, which many experts are predicting. However, we cannot afford to keep waiting until then to return to normal daily lives," the president warned.

The coronavirus epidemic in South Korea began in earnest in late February when a cluster of infections in a religious group in Daegu some 230 kilometers (142 miles) southeast of Seoul created thousands of patients, triggering a nationwide social distancing campaign and a network of some 1,100 COVID-19 screening centers and treatment hospitals.

The outbreak in Seoul began after a 29-year-old man made a free-wheeling overnight trip on May 1 through gay bars and dance clubs in Itaewon, an international tourist hotspot, following a holiday journey of urban and rural areas with three friends. The man's moving line was so wide that health officials had to track hundreds of people for immediate screening. The number of new cases stood at 54 as of May 9.

Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon took quick action with an indefinite administrative order to prohibit all gatherings at adult entertainment facilities including bars and dance clubs. For an intensive epidemiological investigation, city officials and district offices are watching thousands of people who are suspected of having visited dance clubs in Itaewon in early May.

Moon vowed to upgrade South Korea's public health and disease-controlling system. "We will significantly enhance our public healthcare system and ability to respond to infectious diseases to build a safer Republic of Korea. These tasks are very urgent if we are to prepare for the second epidemic wave that experts predict will hit this fall or winter."

to TOP Page

More from this section

(National Museum of Korea is re-opened to public with low coronavirus cases during the novel coronavirus pandemic in Seoul on May 6, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
South Korea finds infection cluster in Seoul after relaxing curbs

South Korea Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

olice officers wearing protective mask conduct spot checks on April 21, 2020 in Singapore.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore's coronavirus infections soar 3rd day, cases now top 10,000

Singapore Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

5.jpg
Taiko Pharmaceutical to open Shenzhen unit to respond to growing demand

China Health

20 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Singapore reports huge jump in infections, COVID-19 cases top 8,000

Singapore Health

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A general view of Liberty Square, one of the largest touristic areas in Taipei, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Taipei, Taiwan on April 06, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Taiwan sees spike in COVID-19 cases due to navy outbreak

Taiwan Health

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory in Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Kalbe Farma)
Japan-led JV launches free coronavirus testing service in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

24 DAYS AGO

(Photo taken in the suburbs of Beijing on March 28, 2020, shows Great Wall of China, which has partially reopened to visitors after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.)
China logs largest single day infection tally in over 1 month

China Health

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China reports surge in coronavirus cases, mostly from abroad

China Health

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

drew-hays-tGYrlchfObE-unsplash.jpg
Takeda partners with Australian pharmaceutical giant to develop anti-COVID-19 drug

Australia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Wuhan Park
Wuhan's lockdown lifted as China confident in curbing virus spread

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash
Marubeni launches maternal, child health handbook app in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

1 MONTH AGO

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus infections top 1 million worldwide as pandemic rages

Asia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash
Japan to ban entry from United States, China, South Korea, most of Europe

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Gov't panel says coronavirus infections feared "rampant" in Japan

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1585182671742.jpg
Tokyo residents asked to stay indoors at weekend due to coronavirus

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore bans gatherings, shuts entertainment venues over virus

Singapore Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A medic staff member receives disinfectant spray from a colleague outside a hospital, before the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata on March 23, 2020. (PTI)
India in nationwide lockdown, grounds domestic flights as Covid-19 cases rise

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

(Supplied photo shows a customer wearing a mask while shopping at a supermarket in Wuhan on March 22, 2020.)
China to lift Wuhan's months-long lockdown on April 8

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(The Grand Central Terminal is seen empty in New York on March 22, 2020.) [Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 15,000, infections top 350,000

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New Zealand to shut all nonessential services to curb virus spread

New Zealand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Aceh police personnel in protective gear spray disinfectant at Baiturrahman Mosque in Aceh, Indonesia)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Global coronavirus cases top 300,000, with 13,000 deaths

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Signage in Beijing that reads "Hang in there, Wuhan!")
China's Wuhan reports no new coronavirus infections for 1st time

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Melbourne) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia, New Zealand close borders to all foreigners

Oceania Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Traffic congestion is seen at a causeway linking Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor (foreground) to Singapore (background) at night on March 17, 2020.)
Malaysia lockdown over coronavirus spurs workers' rush to Singapore

Features Malaysia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan has yet to hit peak in coronavirus infections: Kyodo study

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image