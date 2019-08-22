Japanese deferred payment service firm ties up with Taiwan’s largest EC platform

Shin Shibata (C), president of Net Protections Inc., Kevin Tsai (2nd from R), CEO of PChome Online Inc. and other officials from the two firms pose at a launch event for the deferred payment service Aftee for an e-commerce platform in Taipei on Aug. 21. (Photo courtesy of PChome Online)

TAIPEI, NNA – Japanese deferred payment service provider Net Protections Inc. has teamed up with Taiwan’s largest e-commerce operator PChome Online Inc. to reach more potential customers.

Net Protections provides online shoppers with the post-payment service Aftee, which allows users to settle payments in 14 days to a month after receiving ordered items from the online sales platform.

Users are granted credit of between 2,000 to 10,000 New Taiwan dollars ($64 to $319) in an Aftee account for first-time applicants, the company said.

“We focus on optimizing online shopping experience, and the service enables consumers, whether they are credit card holders or not, to shop online easily and safely,” Shin Shibata, president of Net Protections, said at a press conference in Taipei on Wednesday.

“This strategic partnership will enhance our brand’s visibility while PChome can benefit from reaching more users,” said Claire Lin, Net Protections’ head of business development in Taiwan.

About 43 percent of Taiwanese aged 18 to 80 do not have credit cards, especially young people, female shoppers and the unemployed, equivalent to 10 million people, Lin cited interior ministry data as showing.

Since last year, Net Protections has tested its profitability in the island through collaborations with local firms, such as women’s apparel and accessories online retailer Very Buy, on a small scale. The Tokyo-based company also plans to provide an installment payment service in October.

“With this partnership, we can extend our services to more potential clients, while our members can use their most preferred mode of payment,” said Kevin Tsai, CEO of PChome Online, adding that he believes a better service will lead to growth in its sales.