IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

SINGAPORE, NNA – IBM Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. will collaborate with Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), a Singapore government agency, and a local partner to conduct the country's first 5G Industry 4.0 trial.

The four entities said Wednesday they will launch a feasibility experiment on the application of 5G for Industry 4.0, which uses robotic and information technology to improve productivity, at IBM Industry 4.0 Studio in the Changi Business Park, eastern Singapore, during the April-June quarter.

“The trial aims to develop insights and showcase the benefits of 5G in Industry 4.0. It will be an innovation model that allows for development, testing, and benchmarking of 5G-enabled solutions that can be applied across various industries,” the four partners, including M1 Ltd., a subsidiary of local conglomerate Keppel Corp., said in a joint statement.

“5G will be the backbone of Singapore's Digital Economy, strengthening our national competitiveness and reinforcing our position as a global business and connectivity hub,” IMDA Chief Executive Tan Kiat How said in the statement.

“We are committed to co-investing with the industry and welcome all companies to join us on our 5G journey,” he added.

The four partners point out that 5G's capabilities, including faster data transfer and rapid response, “can enable significant improvements to manufacturing processes” if coupled with other transformative technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

The partners focus particularly on image recognition, equipment monitoring, and predictive maintenance solutions using AI.

IBM and Samsung intend to disclose and share to-be-developed solutions with the manufacturing sector in Singapore.