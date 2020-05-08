Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai solar power firm SPCG Public Co. has decided to invest 9 billion yen ($84.6 million) for a 17.9 percent stake in a 480,000-kilowatt solar project in Nagasaki, Japan, led by Kyocera Corp. and several other Japanese companies.

The construction of the mega-solar power project will begin in fiscal 2020 starting in April on Ukujima Island off the coast of the southwestern prefecture, for scheduled completion in March 2023, a joint statement says.

Partners include construction firm Kyudenko Corp., electric and electronic equipment maker Furukawa Electric Co., major leasing firm Tokyo Century Corp., and building and engineering firm Tsuboi Corp.

They have agreed to invest a total of 50 billion yen in Ukujima Future Energy Holdings G.K., a special purpose firm, a Kyocera spokeswoman told NNA on Thursday.

The project work details have been reviewed by Kyudenko due to the impact from Covid-19, according to the spokeswoman. Kyudenko will be in charge of the construction. The total investment cost is expected to be 200 billion yen.

The project plans to use Kyocera’s silicon solar modules to create a power generation system for an estimated annual output of 515 million kw per hour, according to the joint statement.

The power generated from the project will be sold to major regional utility Kyushu Electric Power Co. through a 64-kilometer undersea cable to be laid between the island and Kyushu, one of the four major Japanese islands.

The project is also designed to help revitalize the economy on the remote island and contribute to electricity supply for local farming.