Daewoo shipyard unveils electric propulsion system for next-generation destroyers

08, May. 2020

usn-2539100_1280.jpg

SEOUL, AJU - An independent electric-drive propulsion technology for South Korea's next-generation destroyers has been unveiled by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. The shipbuilder will begin basic design this year on a system similar to that used by the Zumwalt-class U.S. destroyer installed with turbo-generators.

Zumwalt is the first US Naval surface combatant to feature all-electric propulsion. The multimission destroyer integrates an all-electric drive with an integrated power system that can send electricity from turbo-generators to electric drive motors or weapons. The class requires a smaller crew and is less expensive to operate than comparable warships.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) said that the results of a joint study with partners were presented on May 6 at its shipyard on the southern island of Geoje. The shipbuilder has partnered with the government-funded Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI), Seoul National University and Korean Register (KR), a classification society offering verification and certification services for ships.

Electric-drive propulsion technology will be used for next-generation warships such as the KDDX-class destroyer (KDX-IV) to be launched after 2025. Displacement of the new destroyer is set to be about 8,000 tons. The new destroyer armed with cruise missiles will have advanced sensors and missile defense as well as stealth characteristics and low operating costs. The size will be between that of 4,200-ton KDX-II destroyers and the KDX-III Aegis destroyer.

South Korea's next-generation LPX-II amphibious assault ship will also adopt electric-drive propulsion technology. Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has won a conceptual design order for LPX-II ships. The LPX-II project calls for the construction of a versatile large-deck landing ship for short take-off and vertical landing fighter jets.

The electric propulsion system has the advantage of securing viability in anti-submarine operations as it can minimize underwater noise. It is also advantageous to install weapons systems such as rail guns that consume large amounts of electricity. Information and communication technology (ICT) systems can be used for automation and networking.

Electric drive reduces ship life-cycle costs and increases ship stealthiness, payload, survivability, and power available for non-propulsion uses. Disadvantages include technical risk, system complexity and less efficiency in full-power operations.

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

7 DAYS AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

22 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels
Indian firms resume China operations amid global pandemic

Features China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

hector-j-rivas-Nh6NsnqYVsI-unsplash.jpg
Textile maker Tainan Spinning picks Singapore as new hub for growth alliances

Singapore Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japanese interior materials maker Toli allies with Chinese peer to expand domestic sales, exports

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

A showroom of Siam Okamura International Co., Thai arm of Okamura Corp., in Bangkok (Photo courtesy of Okamura)
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Champion Building Materials)
Taiwan tile maker Champion to expand in China market with $21.6 mil. investment

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

stainless-steel-drill-head-48799.jpg
Japan, Taiwan suffer plunge in machine tool demand from China over viral crisis

Japan Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell on Unsplash
Taiwan’s TST Group to expand into apparel sewing in Cambodia amid viral crisis

Cambodia Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Indian workers processing diamonds at a factory in Surat, the western state of Gujarat, India. (Photo courtesy of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council)
India’s diamond industry losing sparkle in Covid-19 nightmare

India Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay
Thai utility GPSC teams with Japan's Takasago to build battery plant

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash
Industries in India brace for supply chain disruption by coronavirus

Features India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1580888669270.jpg
Japanese FA system provider IDEC launches sales unit in India

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai to take over Thai production partner T Secure

Thailand Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

umanoide-Y93gJjwpjUk-unsplash.jpg
Nippon Concrete Industries to double telephone pole output in Myanmar

Myanmar Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Packaging provider Rengo to buy 25% stake in Philippines’ leading containerboard material maker

Philippines Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Laura Pluth on Unsplash
Outdoor lifestyle creator Snow Peak allies with Korean apparel firm for expansion

South Korea Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6096.JPG
Correct: MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jens Mahnke from Pexels
MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Poipet (NNA)
Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho to build 2nd rental factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Sumitoronics' factory in Poipet, Cambodia
Sumitomo's electronics manufacturing arm opens factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

motor_congestion_public.JPG
Toyota Boshoku teams up with Germany's Aunde via sale of Indian arm

India Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO