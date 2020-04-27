NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

27, Apr. 2020

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)

SYDNEY, NNA – Japanese information communication technology giant NEC Corp. will work with the state government of New South Wales in Australia to give cities a technological edge in aviation, healthcare and transportation.

Tokyo-based NEC, its wholly owned subsidiary NEC Australia Pty Ltd. and the state government signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday, NEC said in a statement. It will provide technology to government offices.

The two are working together to foster “one of the most livable, people-friendly, convenient and open safer cities environments,” the statement said..

The partnership will focus on aviation, digital government, healthcare, public safety and transportation. NEC will offer biometrics, 5G telecommunications technology and artificial intelligence technology, the statement said.

Stuart Ayres, a minister with the state government, said in the statement the NEC deal will provide “innovative experiences for the people” in New South Wales.

The state government is developing an innovation and technology zone near Central Station in Sydney, a forerunner to investment opportunities such as the Westmead Health and Education Precinct, the Western Sydney Aerotropolis and regional Special Activation Precincts at Williamtown, Parkes and Wagga Wagga, according to the statement.

The state’s technology will extend past flagship city Sydney to other parts, NEC Australia managing director and CEO Mitsuhiro Murooka said in the statement.

NEC already works on other projects with the state government.

