Toyota, Suzuki resume part of operations in Indonesia

27, Apr. 2020

Photo by Raivis Razgals on Unsplash
Photo by Raivis Razgals on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp. resumed some of their production in Indonesia on Monday, according to the companies.

PT. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN), a Toyota Motor Corp.'s vehicle production subsidiary, restarted production of cars for export from April 27, Masamichi Tanaka, director of the subsidiary, said last Friday. The administration staff remain working from home.

"We resume the production of cars for export, which is our strategic business while ensuring the health of our employees as best we can," the director told NNA.

The production is carried out at minimum with no rotating shifts. The director declined to disclose details of the manufacturing activities to be restarted.

Meanwhile, PT. Suzuki Indomobil Motor, a joint venture between Suzuki Motor Corp. and the IndoMobile Group, temporarily opened its factories for four days from Monday to Thursday, to manufacture products for export, Suzuki Indonesia said in a press release issued last Friday.

The power train section at the Cakung and Cikarang factories in Jakarta and Bekasi Regency, respectively, and the motorcycle assembly section at the Tambun I plant in West Java Province will operate for the four days to meet export market demand, the company said.

As for the remaining production activities, Suzuki Indonesia extended the suspension for another two weeks from April 27 to May 8, 2020.

"This is the best step we must take for the health and safety of all parties," Seiji Itayama, president director of Suzuki Indomobil Motor and PT. Suzuki Indomobil Sales, said in the statement.

The company said during the extension of the temporary closure period, Suzuki will continue to provide full basic wages to employees who temporarily do not work in accordance with applicable regulations.

