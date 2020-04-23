Honda Vietnam resumes automobile, bike production from April 23

Ba Ria Vung Tau Province, Vietnam (Photo by Phượt Cùng Nắng on Unsplash)

HANOI, VNA - Honda Vietnam announced on late April 22 that it will resume the production of automobiles and motorbikes from April 23 after 22 days of suspension to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nguyen Huy Trung, head of the External Relations Division of Honda Vietnam, said that the resumption is carried out as the pandemic is well controlled in Vietnam with no new cases reported in the last six days.

Honda Vietnam commits to ensuring the health and safety of its staff and workers, he added.

Earlier, the company twice announced to suspend the manufacturing of cars and motorbikes, with the first one from April 1-15 and the second from April 15-22 due to the complicated developments of the disease.

Despite the pandemic, its automobile sales reached 1,968 units, up 40 percent against the previous month, and motorbike sales reached 157,984 units, down 3 percent.

In the month, Honda Vietnam exported 19,739 automobiles to different markets. - VNA