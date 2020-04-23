Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin

Photo by nguyenthe loi on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts – which pose high infection risks, said Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

The two districts will continue implementing social distancing measures until April 30.

Earlier, Chung had proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc remove Hanoi from the high-risk infection group. The capital will still work to promptly detect and zone off outbreaks to prevent spread in community.

The Prime Minister agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area. Its outlying districts of Me Linh and Thuong Tin, however, remain high-risk areas, and must continue to strictly follow Directive 16, he requested.

According to Hanoi authorities, the disease is being put under control in the city with no new infections recorded over the past week.

High schools are scheduled to reopen from May 4, while primary schools and kindergartens will be reopened from May 11.

So far, Hanoi has recorded 112 COVID-19 cases, including 81 discharged and 31 under treatment.

From April 16 to 22, the city reported no new infections. - VNA