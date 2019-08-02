North Korea fires 2 short-range projectiles into Sea of Japan

SEOUL/WASHINGTON, Kyodo - North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Friday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, in its third series of launches in about a week.

The projectiles were launched at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m., respectively, from South Hamgyong Province, the JCS said, adding it is on the lookout for possible further launches.

U.S. media reports, citing government officials, said the projectiles fired into the Sea of Japan are believed to be short-range ballistic missiles similar to those test-fired by North Korea in the past eight days.

In Tokyo, a government source said Japan shared the U.S. assessment.

The Japanese government said it has confirmed that neither projectile fell into its territorial waters or within its exclusive economic zone.