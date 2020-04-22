Thailand offers power bill cuts for 22 million households

BANGKOK, VNA - The Thai government has formally approved energy authorities' decision to either waive or cut electricity charges for 22 million households affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Thai Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong said this came after the cabinet meeting on April 21 that saw the participation of representatives from the Energy Regulatory Commission, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority and the Provincial Electricity Authority.

The measure will be valid for three months, from March to May, and cost the state 23.68 billion THB in lost revenue, he said.

"The measure reduces the electricity charges burden on households. It is the cost of living of the people who are working from home to support the government's control of COVID-19," Sontirat said.

Free electricity is extended to households with a power meter of no more than 5 amps. Up to 10 million households are expected to benefit.

For households with a power meter over 5 amps, if their consumption does not exceed 800 units (kilowat hours), they will pay as much as they did in their February bill. The amount over 800 units will be subject to a 50 percent discount.

Large houses that consume more than 3,000 units will get a 30 percent discount. - VNA