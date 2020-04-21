India electric vehicle sales grow 20 percent, bucking slowdown trend

21, Apr. 2020

Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)

NEW DELHI, NNA - More people in India are supporting the nation's clean energy initiatives by going green.

While conventional vehicle sales in India continue to bear the brunt of economic slowdown, the country’s nascent electric vehicle industry has bucked the trend as it enjoyed a robust 20 percent growth in the last fiscal year.

A total of 156,000 EVs were sold compared to 130,000 in the previous year, said the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) in a press statement on Monday.

The latest figures show electric two-wheelers have been leading the way, accounting for over 97 percent or 152,000 units of total EV sales. Electric cars and buses trailed far behind at 3,400 and 600 units sold respectively.

“Low-speed electric scooters that go at a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour and do not need registration with the transport authorities constituted a whopping 90 percent of all the electric vehicles sold in the country during fiscal 19/20,” said SMEV.

While the EV industry will be affected by the economic fallout from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic just like any automotive business, "the clearer skies and cleaner air in even the worst polluting cities" as a result of the country’s lockdown to curb its spread are helping to make a positive statement for the industry, said SMEV director general Sohinder Gill.

The much better air quality is "certainly leaving a permanent impression in the minds of the customers about how they can breathe easy and remain healthy if the society moves towards e-mobility," said Gill in the statement.

He also highlighted the latest Harvard University research which confirmed that PM2.5 pollution of fine particles could multiply the risk of Covid-19 deaths. That stark reality is "certainly going to make the policymakers think on how to accelerate the EV growth," he said.

Gill said, "I feel, given the right impetus by the government and the industry, the EV industry can spring back faster than the ailing IC vehicles segment."

"A pertinent factor that may work in favor of electric two-wheelers post-Covid would be the choice of switching over from crowded mass transport to the sensibly priced electric two-wheelers with almost the same cost of commuting, as of public transport,” said Gill.

He also listed factors that are favorable to the industry. E-commerce companies have realized the economic benefits of EVs and are converting their fleets. Also, e-carts are becoming a convenient and cost-effective means of short distance logistics.

"E-taxi fleets beginning to make money due to lower operating costs may bring around the inflection point in the EV industry in FY21/22,” added Gill.

He concluded, "The EV industry is taking shape and we believe that despite the Covid-19, the fiscal 20/21 will be a defining year for all the EV segments."

Meanwhile, the country’s traditional automotive industry suffered a negative growth of 18 percent in the domestic market in the last fiscal year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on April 13.

The industry has been driving into a headwind over the last 15 months amid the country's economic slump.

According to the World Bank’s report on April 12, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the last fiscal year ending March 31 fell to 5 percent, from 6.1 percent of the previous year.

The report also projected that the global economic fallout triggered by the pandemic is expected to knock down India’s GDP to between 1.5 and 2.8 percent for the current year.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India electric vehicle sales grow 20 percent, bucking slowdown trend

India Motorcycle

2 HOURS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Norton Motorcycles)
India’s TVS Motor buys Britain’s Norton Motorcycles for 16 mil. pounds

Europe Motorcycle

YESTERDAY

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India officials and motorcycle racer Ricky Brabec (2nd from R) pose with the newly launched 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in New Delhi on March 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda Motorcycle expanding premium bike sales network throughout India

India Motorcycle

2 MONTHS AGO

annie-spratt-QxIO5HHTiQo-unsplash_1_.jpg
Indian motorcycle maker Hero to invest $1.4 billion on future models, expansion

India Motorcycle

2 MONTHS AGO

This photo shows a Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports model at a launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches 2 high-end big bikes to meet premium segment demand

Indonesia Motorcycle

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Indonesia’s motorcycle sales recover to 2015 level

Indonesia Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

Models introducing the All New Honda BeAT at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches latest scooter in stable 2020 market

Indonesia Motorcycle

3 MONTHS AGO

steve-rybka-cfD6wyDnUdc-unsplash.jpg
Honda Motor intensifying crackdown on counterfeit motorcycle parts in India

Exclusives India Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

20191120_0005.jpg
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

5 MONTHS AGO

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (2nd from R) joins executives of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s local subsidiary, at a launch ceremony for Honda's first tighter emission standards-compliant scooter Active 125 in New Delhi on Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

7 MONTHS AGO

Indonesia's Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto poses with e-scooter batteries at a launch event for an experimental trial of e-bike and battery station operation in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
Japan, Indonesia collaborate in testing e-bike, battery base operation

Indonesia Motorcycle

8 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading electric vehicle maker Gogoro Inc. introduces its Gogoro 2 Utility and battery swapping system in South Korea in partnership with local motorcycle seller TIC Corp. (Photo courtesy of Gogoro)
Taiwan EV bike maker Gogoro forays into S. Korea

South Korea Motorcycle

8 MONTHS AGO

Kawasaki Heavy Industries opens Vietnam unit to boost large motorcycle sales

Vietnam Motorcycle

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has established a wholly owned subsid...

8 MONTHS AGO

A.P. Honda Co. President Shigeto Kimura poses on a limited edition model of its popular scooter Scoopy i collaboratively designed with messaging app provider Line Corp. at a launch event in Bangkok on July 22.
Honda to launch collaborative scooter model with messaging app provider Line

Thailand Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

Maruichi Philippines Steel Tube Inc.’s manufacturing plant in Lipa City, Batangas Province.
Steel-pipe maker Maruichi to supply motorcycle parts in Philippines

Philippines Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Masashi Ogawa (C), president of Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., stands next to the EC-05 electric scooter, designed by Yamaha Motor Co. and modeled after a Gogoro production vehicle, in Taipei on June 27, 2019.(Courtesy of Yamaha Motor Co.)
Yamaha Motor partners with Taiwan firm to roll out electric scooter

Taiwan Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Motorcycle chain maker Daido Kogyo in Pakistan shifting to all local production

Pakistan Motorcycle

TOKYO, NNA - Daido Kogyo Co. will start making motorcycle chains in Pakistan in two years, taking it...

10 MONTHS AGO

Minoru Kato, president of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.’s local subsidiary, unveils a plan to conduct an electric motorcycle trial as soon as next year as he talks in an interview with NNA in Gurgaon in the northern state of Haryana on May 23, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Honda may let Indian businesses test ride e-motorcycles

India Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Yamaha Motor to spend 3.1 billion yen to double Philippines output

Philippines Motorcycle

MANILA, NNA - Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Co. will invest 3.1 billion yen ($28.3 m...

11 MONTHS AGO

Honda anticipates Thai motorcycle market decline in 2019

Thailand Motorcycle

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese motorcycle maker Honda Motor Co. has projected a decline in the Thai market ...

12, Mar. 2019

VinFast, an automobile manufacturing unit of local conglomerate Vingroup, unveils Klara, its first e-scooter, at a launch event in Hanoi on Nov. 20, 2018.
Electric scooters sparking interest in Vietnam's two-wheeler market

Vietnam Motorcycle

28, Dec. 2018

Yamaha injects $150 million into Singapore’s Grab for alliance in motorcycle hailing in SE Asia

Singapore Motorcycle

SINGAPORE, NNA - Yamaha Motor Co. is to invest $150 million in Grab Holding Inc., forming a strategi...

14, Dec. 2018

Indonesian motorcycle buyers favor price, fuel economy over design: NNA survey

Indonesia Motorcycle

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesians buying motorcycles still attach more importance to price and fuel economy...

08, Nov. 2018

Honda to rev up motorcycle output in Bangladesh

Exclusives Bangladesh Motorcycle

By Takeshi Suga DHAKA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. plans to boost production and sales of motorcycles in B...

18, Oct. 2018

Taiwan motorcycle maker Kymco to develop electric scooters in India

India Motorcycle

By Atul Ranjan NEW DELHI, Oct. 17 Kyodo - Taiwan's leading motorcycle maker Kwang Yang Motor Co. wil...

18, Oct. 2018