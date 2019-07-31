Philippines developer Megaworld investing 10 billion pesos over three years in new malls

MANILA, NNA – Philippines developer Megaworld Corp. is investing about 10 billion pesos ($196 million) to build eight shopping malls outside Metro Manila in the next three years, adding 200,000 square meters of retail space.

The new malls will be in Cebu, Bacolod, Davao, Boracay, Cavite, and Pampanga, Megaworld said on Tuesday.

The company currently operates 17 malls in the Philippines with total space of 710,000 square meters.