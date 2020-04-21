Hyundai wins state approval to export hydrogen fuel cell system technology to U.S. and Europe

21, Apr. 2020

Image by Goran Horvat from Pixabay
Image by Goran Horvat from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU - South Korea's Hyundai's auto group has won state approval to export its hydrogen fuel cell technology to the United States and Europe, opening the way for the carmaker to expand its presence in other countries where the demand for the next-generation eco-friendly vehicle powertrain is high.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on Monday that it has decided to allow Hyundai to export its hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Currently, exports of important technologies that are categorized as core national assets are managed by the government. Companies are required to receive approval before exporting technologies.

Hyundai's hydrogen fuel cell system is a device that creates electricity from hydrogen. Currently, only a few companies including Hyundai can build the key engine part of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs).

According to the trade ministry, Cummins, an American diesel power generator maker, will receive Hyundai's hydrogen fuel cell technology. The carmaker will also provide its technology to an undisclosed European carmaker.

In February this year, Hyundai forged a crucial partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy to accelerate the popularization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and set up infrastructure in the U.S. In 2004, the carmaker provided 33 of its first and second-generations FCEVs in a project to test FCEVs in harsh real-life conditions.

