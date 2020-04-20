Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

20, Apr. 2020

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)

HANOI, NNA – Vietnamese information technology giant FPT Corp. is using its membership in the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), Japan’s principal business lobby, as a foothold to increase its presence in Japan.

FPT became the first Vietnamese IT company to join Keidanren in March 2020. “By joining Keidanren, FPT hopes to contribute to the growth of the Japanese economy and society through partnerships and collaborations with member companies,” FPT Corp. Chairman Truong Gia Binh said in a statement.

FPT, which entered the Japanese market in 2005, currently maintains 12 offices in the country and employs some 1,500 people, creating the largest number of jobs among all foreign IT firms operating in Japan. FPT’s sales in Japan account for at least 50 percent of the group’s sales overseas.

FPT, whose Japanese unit FPT Japan Holdings Co. is estimated to see its annual sales figure reach $600 million in 2020, is striving to be ranked among the top 20 IT companies in Japan by 2022.

FPT anticipates potential demand for robotics process automation (RPA) in Japan. Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software Co., an IT development subsidiary of FPT Corp. and FPT Japan Holdings’ parent company, has expressed his view that the introduction of RPA systems at Japanese companies, which is growing at the fastest pace in the world, could be a game-changer in the Japanese labor market.

FPT Software is currently helping DIP Corp., a Tokyo-based workforce solution company that operates job-search websites, build a digital workforce using RPA.

Keidanren consists of 1,412 companies, 109 nationwide industry associations, and 47 regional business organizations as of April 2019, according to its website. The organization is headed by Hiroaki Nakanishi, executive chairman of Japan’s electronics giant Hitachi, Ltd.

Keidanren is known as one of Japan’s three major economic organizations, along with the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.

to TOP Page

More from this section

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

Vietnam Services

1 HOUR AGO

business-businessmen-classroom-communication-267507.jpg
Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

Vietnam Services

2 HOURS AGO

A Tsutaya Shoten bookstore in Ginza, Tokyo (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Japanese bookstore Tsutaya to open outlet in Chengdu: report

China Services

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Sony to invest $400 mil. in Chinese online entertainment platformer Bilibili

China Services

10 DAYS AGO

artificial-intelligence-3262753_1280.jpg
IT trading firm Rikei to sell NZ AI-based appearance inspection system in Japan

New Zealand Services

11 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

Singapore Services

13 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Staffing agency Copro opens Singapore unit to source construction engineers for Japan

Southeast Asia Services

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Lucas Gallone on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia

Southeast Asia Services

20 DAYS AGO

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to extend closure for coronavirus fears

Japan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Shanghai Disney Resort to partly reopen as new virus cases drop

China Services

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

bank-3503690_1280.jpg
Japan’s Nihon M&A Center launches Vietnam unit for growing cross-border deals

Vietnam Services

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Hannes Edinger from Pixabay
Malaysian e-commerce startup iPrice gets $10 mil. from Asian investors

Malaysia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mihály Köles on Unsplash
Japan ad agency Hakuhodo DY to take over Taiwan's Growww Media

Taiwan Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kristina Litvjak on Unsplash
Japanese women find their Valentine in Malaysia-Japan Dateworks speed dating

Features Malaysia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1581919597778.jpg
Japan's UT Group to acquire Vietnamese staffing provider

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Kai Sender from Pixabay
Japan Elevator Service to establish subsidiary in Indonesia

Indonesia Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken Jan. 17, 2020, shows the interior of J-Espace 1, a Japanese style "capsule" hotel operated by Heritage Resorts in Ho Chi Minh City. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Heritage Resorts opens 1st "capsule" hotel in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Macau casinos, largest gambling hub, to shut amid virus outbreak

Macau Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A smartphone with a Thai-language application developed by Flare (Thailand) Co. is placed inside a car to track locations where advertisements on vehicle wrapping are seen. Flare is expanding the car-wrap ad business to Cambodia in partnership with ReNet Japan Japan Group Inc. (Photo courtesy of Flare)
Japanese startup, ReNet Japan eye Cambodia for car ads expansion

Cambodia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Deva Darshan on Unsplash
NTT to test traffic monitoring system for Malaysia smart city

Malaysia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

adam-navarro-EAPB4MzRV4E-unsplash.jpg
Nippon Travel launches crisis management center in Malaysia

Malaysia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

child-labour-2436946_960_720.jpg
ReNet Japan Group launches auto leasing business in Cambodia

Cambodia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

photo-1576602889211-c4e229e98a5a.jpg
Japan’s Belluna launching doctors, nurses staffing service via takeover of Singapore firm

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese staffing agency Copro to launch Singapore unit to send Southeast Asian workers to home

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Krisztina Papp on Unsplash
Bandai Namco opens its largest amusement arcade in India

India Services

3 MONTHS AGO