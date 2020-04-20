Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)

HANOI, NNA – Vietnamese information technology giant FPT Corp. is using its membership in the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), Japan’s principal business lobby, as a foothold to increase its presence in Japan.

FPT became the first Vietnamese IT company to join Keidanren in March 2020. “By joining Keidanren, FPT hopes to contribute to the growth of the Japanese economy and society through partnerships and collaborations with member companies,” FPT Corp. Chairman Truong Gia Binh said in a statement.

FPT, which entered the Japanese market in 2005, currently maintains 12 offices in the country and employs some 1,500 people, creating the largest number of jobs among all foreign IT firms operating in Japan. FPT’s sales in Japan account for at least 50 percent of the group’s sales overseas.

FPT, whose Japanese unit FPT Japan Holdings Co. is estimated to see its annual sales figure reach $600 million in 2020, is striving to be ranked among the top 20 IT companies in Japan by 2022.

FPT anticipates potential demand for robotics process automation (RPA) in Japan. Pham Minh Tuan, CEO of FPT Software Co., an IT development subsidiary of FPT Corp. and FPT Japan Holdings’ parent company, has expressed his view that the introduction of RPA systems at Japanese companies, which is growing at the fastest pace in the world, could be a game-changer in the Japanese labor market.

FPT Software is currently helping DIP Corp., a Tokyo-based workforce solution company that operates job-search websites, build a digital workforce using RPA.

Keidanren consists of 1,412 companies, 109 nationwide industry associations, and 47 regional business organizations as of April 2019, according to its website. The organization is headed by Hiroaki Nakanishi, executive chairman of Japan’s electronics giant Hitachi, Ltd.

Keidanren is known as one of Japan’s three major economic organizations, along with the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives.