Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

20, Apr. 2020

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
TAIPEI, April 20 Kyodo - Major Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. will launch a vessel with a local partner to support the operation and maintenance of an offshore wind power plant in the Taiwan Strait.

The shipping company plans to put a newly built chartered vessel in operation in 2022 to accommodate technicians working for the Greater Changhua wind farms off the western coast of central Taiwan, it said Friday in a statement.

Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan's Ta Tong Marine Co., signed the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Denmark's Orsted A/S, on April 1, a Mitsui O.S.K. spokesman told NNA on Friday.

The chartered vessel with accommodation for some 90 people will be used for 15 years under the contract, which can be extended for five more years. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines said the deal is the company's first service operation vessel project for a wind farm in Asia.

The Taiwan joint venture also made a contract with Vard Singapore Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Norway's Vard Group A/S, to build the service operation vessel at a shipyard in Vietnam for scheduled delivery during the first half of 2022, the statement said.

The construction of the Greater Changhua wind farms is scheduled from 2021 to 2022. It is part of the Taiwan government's efforts to ramp up renewable energy output capacity in lieu of nuclear power, according to the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)

